Live high school football scores, state semifinals

STATE SEMIFINALS
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. All games are being plays on Saturday, Nov. 24. The losers of state playoff games are out.
The WIAA high school football seeding committees ranked teams and populated the brackets following the district playoffs.
CLASS 4A
Lake Stevens vs. Woodinville, 5:30 p.m.
Puyallup 21, Union 14, half
CLASS 3A
O’Dea 7, Mountain View 0, 1Q
Eastside Catholic 21, Bellevue 3, half
CLASS 2A
Lynden 14, Fife 0, half
Liberty of Issaquah vs. Hockinson, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Lynden Christian vs. Newport, 4 p.m.
Colville 14, Royal 14, 2Q
CLASS 2B
Kalama 20, Toledo 7, half
Napavine vs. Adna, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1B
Naselle vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 1 p.m.
Quilcene vs. Odessa, 4 p.m.
