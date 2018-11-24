High School Sports

Live high school football scores, state semifinals

By Lauren Smith

November 24, 2018 12:53 PM

Fife players thank the fans following Friday night’s 2A football state quarterfinal victory over the Black Hills Wolves, 14-0, at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 16, 2018.
Fife players thank the fans following Friday night’s 2A football state quarterfinal victory over the Black Hills Wolves, 14-0, at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 16, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
STATE SEMIFINALS

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. All games are being plays on Saturday, Nov. 24. The losers of state playoff games are out.

The WIAA high school football seeding committees ranked teams and populated the brackets following the district playoffs.

CLASS 4A

Lake Stevens vs. Woodinville, 5:30 p.m.

Puyallup 21, Union 14, half

CLASS 3A

O’Dea 7, Mountain View 0, 1Q

Eastside Catholic 21, Bellevue 3, half

CLASS 2A

Lynden 14, Fife 0, half

Liberty of Issaquah vs. Hockinson, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Lynden Christian vs. Newport, 4 p.m.

Colville 14, Royal 14, 2Q

CLASS 2B

Kalama 20, Toledo 7, half

Napavine vs. Adna, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1B

Naselle vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 1 p.m.

Quilcene vs. Odessa, 4 p.m.

Lauren Smith

Lauren Smith has been a high school sports reporter at The News Tribune and The Olympian since 2015. She also assists with coverage of professional and college sports. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and Emerald Ridge High School.

