High school girls soccer: The News Tribune’s 2018 All-Area team

First- and second-team selections for The News Tribune’s 2018 All-Area girls soccer team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alyssa Gray, Gig Harbor, jr. — Washington State commit tallied an impressive 36 goals — including 12 in the postseason — and 10 assists for the 3A state champion Tides. Was the 3A SSC co-MVP, and had a foot in nearly half of Gig Harbor’s 102 goals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Stephanie Cox, Gig Harbor — Led the Tides to a perfect season, including an undefeated 3A SSC title, 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict title and the program’s first-ever 3A state title with a 2-1 win over Holy Names in the final. Gig Harbor averaged 4.4 goals per match, while allowing just 11 in 23 matches.

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS

Grace Edvalds, Bellarmine Prep, soph. — 4A SPSL offensive player of the year notched 15 goals and 11 assists, accounting for more than 30 percent of the Lions’ goals, and helped Bellarmine reach the state quarterfinals.

Taylor Goodpastor, Fife, sr. — 2A SPSL West offensive player of the year led Fife with 26 goals and 14 assists. The Trojans won an undefeated division title, and continued an eight-year streak of appearances in the 2A state playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals for the second time in three years.

Hailey Still, Thomas Jefferson, jr. — Two-time TNT All-Area pick was dubbed the 4A NPSL Olympic MVP for the second consecutive season. UW commit knocked in 31 goals and added two assists for a Raiders team that advanced to the district playoffs.

MIDFIELDERS

Elsa Bley, Puyallup, jr. — 4A SPSL first-teamer scored nine goals as a holding mid — all from live play — and helped the Vikings reach the 4A state quarterfinals for the first time in six years. Part of a Puyallup team that posted 12 shutouts.

Kaylee Coatney, Bonney Lake, jr. — Three-time TNT All-Area selection and three-time 3A PCL pick continues to put up dominant numbers despite adjusting to a distributor role. Still put up 21 goals and 20 assists in leading the Panthers to the 3A state playoffs. Utah commit has 81 goals and 42 assists in her career.

Natalie DeGagne, Kennedy Catholic, jr. — 4A NPSL Cascade MVP scored nearly half of Kennedy’s goals, knocking in 22 and adding five assists to help the Lancers reach the district playoffs.

Laura Pierson, Tahoma, sr. — Idaho commit played both attacking and holding mid, recording five goals and 14 assists in leading the Bears to a 4A NPSL Cascade title. First-team selection helped the Bears post nine shutouts and reach the state playoffs.

Meredith Udovich, Puyallup, jr. — Two-time TNT All-Area pick anchored a Puyallup team that won an undefeated 4A SPSL title. Montana commit pitched in nine goals and a team-high 13 assists. 4A SPSL first-team selection helped Vikings average 2.3 goals per match, while allowing 0.5.

DEFENDERS

Jaylin Borden, Sumner, sr. — Arizona State commit chipped in seven goals and two assists, and led a Spartans back line that allowed 10 goals in 19 matches. Two-time TNT All-Area pick and two-time 4A SPSL defensive player of the year led Sumner to the state playoffs.

Nyah Rivera, Stadium, sr. — Western Oregon commit helped the Tigers return to the 3A state playoffs for the second consecutive season. 3A PCL first-team pick led a defense that allowed 0.7 goals per match.

GOALKEEPER

Claire Bosselman, Gig Harbor, jr.: The last line of defense for the Tides’ 3A state title team posted 15 shutouts — including a string of 11 straight in 3A SSC play. Allowed just nine goals in 23 matches.

SECOND TEAM





Forwards: Sydnee Adams, Vashon Island, jr.; Cailey Divelbiss, Orting, sr.; Sydney Evans, Puyallup, jr.; Summer Kober, Bonney Lake, sr.; Monique Nagel, Stadium, sr.; Emily Rohner, Fife, sr.; Talia Samuelson, Auburn Riverside, sr.; Madelyn Smith, Kentridge, soph.

Midfielders: Hallie Bergford, Tumwater, jr.; Hannah Carroll, Gig Harbor, sr.; Madison Grande, Peninsula, sr.; Marie LeGallo, Sumner, sr.; Chloe Narolski, White River, jr.; Lily Paulson, Gig Harbor, fr.; Kayla Rydberg, Auburn Riverside, soph.

Defenders: Elizabeth Basile, Tahoma, jr.; Taylor Gregory, Kentridge, sr.; Tanah Huffines, Bonney Lake, fr.; Elizabeth James, Fife, sr.; Landrey McCann, Olympia, soph.; Grace Neil, Gig Harbor, sr.; Halle Noel, Eatonville, soph.; Ashley Price, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

Goalkeepers: Isabel Davis, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Megan Nail, South Kitsap, sr.