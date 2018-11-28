High school volleyball: The News Tribune’s 2018 All-Area team

First- and second-team selections for The News Tribune’s 2018 All-Area volleyball team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zaiah Calvin, Kentridge, sr. — 4A NPSL Cascade MVP averaged 3.0 kills per set and 2.0 digs per set at outside hitter, leading the Chargers to division and 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict titles. Kentridge was the top 4A finisher from the South Sound, placing third at the state tournament.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric Han, Kentridge — 4A NPSL Cascade coach of the year led the Chargers to a 25-1 record, division and bidistrict titles, the program’s first state-tournament appearance since 2001, and brought home a third-place trophy. Prior to the state tournament — and its only loss of the season to Richland in the semifinals — Kentridge was ranked ninth in the nation.

FIRST TEAM

OUTSIDE HITTERS

Abbie Jackson, Charles Wright, sr. — 1A Nisqually League MVP paced the Tarriers in kills (323), aces (96) and blocks (22). Led Charles Wright to league and district titles, and a program-best runner-up finish at the 1A state tournament, where she was the tournament MVP. Will play college volleyball at Houston, and finished her career with 1,170 kills — 5.1 per set.

Chey Jones, Tahoma, jr. — Paced the Bears to a 21-4 record and fifth-place finish at the 4A state tournament averaging 4.8 kills per set. Added a team-high 31 aces and had 102 digs.

Ella Litterell, Emerald Ridge, jr. — Collected a team-leading 430 kills (4.4 per set) and 65 aces, and added 248 digs and 20 blocks on a Jaguars squad that advanced to the district playoffs.

Moeshana Maiva, Washington, jr. — Finished averaging 3.3 kills per set, while adding 106 digs and 29 blocks. Was the 2A SPSL East co-MVP for Washington’s undefeated division, league and 2A West Central District title team.





Maia Nichols, Capital, jr. — 3A SSC co-MVP is a lethal outside hitter who averaged 3.1 kills per set in leading Capital to undefeated 3A SSC and 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict titles, and a third-place finish at the 3A state tournament. Arizona State beach volleyball commit.

Sophia Spoja, Puyallup, sr. — Led the 4A SPSL champions with 507 kills (4.6 per set), and was dubbed the league MVP. Added a team-high 59 aces, and pitched in 457 digs and 78 blocks. Paced Puyallup to a third-place finish at districts.

MIDDLE BLOCKERS

Mia Hall, Stadium, jr. — 3A PCL first-team pick recorded a team-high 43 blocks and helped the Tigers return to the state playoffs for the third time in school history. Added 176 kills (3.0 per set) and 24 aces.

Eliana Luteru, Washington, jr. — Led the Patriots with a team-high 59 blocks, and added 158 kills and 27 aces. Was the 2A SPSL East co-MVP for Washington’s undefeated division, league and 2A West Central District title team.

Casonndrah Polo, Fife, jr. — 2A SPSL West MVP blocked for a Trojans squad that posted 17 shutouts, won a division title, and was the top local finisher in the 2A bracket, bringing home a seventh-place trophy.

SETTERS

Camden Heilborn, Auburn Riverside, jr. — 4A NPSL Olympic MVP paced a Ravens squad that won an undefeated division title and returned to the 4A state playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, despite graduating heavy in 2017.

Cierra Judson, Wilson, sr. — Was named the 3A PCL MVP after leading the Rams to an undefeated league title — their first league title since 1989 — and first appearance in the state playoffs since 1992. Recorded a team-high 653 assists (9.5 per set) and 44 aces. Added 111 digs and 37 blocks.

LIBERO

Madi Brockway, Graham-Kapowsin, soph. — 4A SPSL first-team libero averaged 5.5 digs per set for an Eagles squad that advanced to the bidistrict playoffs.

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Paige Anthony, Tahoma, sr.; Bea Asomaning, Olympia, sr.; Kathryn Cobain, Stadium, jr.; Maeve Griffin, Peninsula, jr.; Nicole Kelly, Charles Wright, jr.; Pearl Moore, Kennedy Catholic, jr.; Devyn Oestreich, Capital, soph.; Tori Schmidtke, White River, soph.; Savannah Sleasman, Tumwater, sr.; Kate Wick, Kentridge, sr.; Lilly Zimmerman, Auburn Riverside, soph.

Middle blockers: Khalia Craig, Foss, jr.; Ella Dorsey, Wilson, jr.; Bri Ingram, Auburn Riverside, jr.; Maisy Williams, Black Hills, sr.

Setters: Dani Faamausili, Steilacoom, fr.; Adele Holland, Puyallup, soph.; Austin Ibale, Kentridge, sr.; Maddie Matthews, Capital, jr.; Dyamonde Schirmer, Kennedy Catholic, sr.; Noelani Souza, Washington, soph.

Liberos: Molly Armstrong, Olympia, sr.; McKenna Peters, Tahoma, jr.; Lauren Porter, North Thurston, jr.