The News Tribune’s 2018-19 preseason all-state high school basketball teams

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S PRESEASON ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
Who will be the best high school boys and girls basketball players in Washington this season? The News Tribune showcases some of the most elite athletes in the state.
TNT PRESEASON ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL
FIRST TEAM
Paolo Banchero, O’Dea
Forward, 6-foot-9, soph.
Leading scorer for the Fighting Irish is averaging 17.7 points per game, and is considered the top recruit in Washington — and No. 5 nationally — in the 2021 class by 247Sports.com. Five-star prospect has early offers from Alabama, Montana, Oklahoma and UW.
RaeQuan Battle, Marysville-Pilchuck
Forward, 6-5, sr.
UW signee can shoot outside and play above the rim, and averages 25.5 points per game for the Tomahawks. Four-star recruit, who is ranked third in the state in the 2019 class, had 43 points, 19 rebounds and did plenty more in a buzzer-beating win earlier this month.
Jaden McDaniels, Federal Way
Forward, 6-11, sr.
Top recruit in the state in the 2019 class, and fifth-ranked recruit in the nation, is one of the most versatile players the Eagles have ever had. Five-star prospect has a smooth jump shot to match his presence inside, and the highlight-reel dunks are a sight to behold. Has narrowed list of college choices to Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and UW.
Brock Ravet, Kittitas
Guard, 6-1, sr.
Reigning 2B state player of the year, and two-time state champion, is headed to Gonzaga — one of the top Division I programs in the country — after he wraps up his senior season. Four-star prospect is averaging 23.8 points per game, and has already nailed 40 3-pointers. Was named Washington’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior.
Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep
Forward, 6-8, sr.
Was one of the most electrifying players in the Tacoma Dome as a junior, and paced Gonzaga Prep to a title win over Federal Way. Gonzaga signee is a four-star recruit, a top-50 recruit nationally in the 2019 class, and the reigning 4A state player of the year. Has a dominating presence on the court, and is averaging 25.3 points per game.
SECOND TEAM
F Shaw Anderson, Kelso, 6-5, sr.
G Marjon Beauchamp, Rainier Beach, 6-6, jr.
G Cole Bajema, Lynden Christian, 6-8, sr.
F Tari Eason, Federal Way, 6-9, jr.
F Shane Nowell, Eastside Catholic, 6-6, soph.
TNT PRESEASON ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST TEAM
Dalayah Daniels, Garfield
Forward, 6-foot-3, jr.
Five-star recruit was the leader for last year’s 3A runner-up Garfield team, is considered the No. 13 player nationally in the 2020 class by ESPN, and can do everything on the basketball court. Has the versatility to beat defenders face-up or back-to-the-basket, and the wingspan to block shots at will.
Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor
Guard, 6-0, sr.
Utah signee broke a handful of scoring records in the Tacoma Dome last season, and paced the Tides to the 3A state title. Hasn’t slowed down as a senior, averaging 25.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and four steals per game. Reigning 3A state player of the year is ranked as a four-star recruit by ProspectsNation.com.
JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge
Forward, 6-4, sr.
Powerful forward is averaging a double-double with 16.2 points, 10 rebounds per game for the Chargers, who are the early 4A state favorite. Kentridge won it all in 2017 when Miller was a sophomore, and recorded a game-high 27 points and 17 rebounds. ProspectsNation gives the UW signee 4.5 stars.
Oumou Toure, Kamiakin
Guard, 5-11, sr.
Butler signee is rated a four-star recruit by ProspectsNation, and has paced the Braves to 3A state trophies each of the past three seasons. She became Kamiakin’s all-time leading scorer last season as a junior, and the strong, aggressive guard is well on her way to clearing 2,000 points for her career.
Hailey Van Lith, Cashmere
Guard, 5-9, jr.
Reigning 1A state player of the year has arguably the best combination of explosiveness, skill and strength for a point guard in state history, and will have her pick of elite Division I programs after she wraps up her high school career. Dominant lefty is a five-star recruit, has played with USA Basketball, and is considered the No. 3 player in the nation in the 2020 class by ESPN.
SECOND TEAM
G/F Jacinta Buckley, Lewis and Clark, 6-0, sr.
F Isabela Hernandez, Lynden Christian, 6-2, sr.
F Mia Hughes, Woodinville, 5-10, soph.
F Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge, 6-2, jr.
F Brooke Walling, Prairie, 6-2, sr.
