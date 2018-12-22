High School Sports

The News Tribune’s 2018-19 preseason all-state high school basketball teams

By Lauren Smith

December 22, 2018 03:34 PM

Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson (32) and Devin Culp (20) celebrate Watson’s game-winning three point shot. Richland played Gonzaga Prep in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S PRESEASON ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS

Who will be the best high school boys and girls basketball players in Washington this season? The News Tribune showcases some of the most elite athletes in the state.

TNT PRESEASON ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM

image002.jpg
O’Dea’s Paolo Banchero jams home a bucket that gets the game to within 3 of Rainier Beach. But that’s as close as the Irish would get, losing 70-67 to top-ranked Rainier Beach. Second-ranked O’Dea played No. 1 Rainier Beach in WIAA basketball Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Rainier Beach High School. 208616
Dean Rutz The Seattle Times

Paolo Banchero, O’Dea

Forward, 6-foot-9, soph.

Leading scorer for the Fighting Irish is averaging 17.7 points per game, and is considered the top recruit in Washington — and No. 5 nationally — in the 2021 class by 247Sports.com. Five-star prospect has early offers from Alabama, Montana, Oklahoma and UW.

180110-EDH-MPShorecrestP5 (1).jpg
Marysville Pilchuck’s Raequan Battle (center) takes a shot as Shorecrest’s Chris Lee (left) and Eladio Fountain (right) defend during a game at Shorecrest High School in Shoreline on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
Ian Terry The Herald (Everett)

RaeQuan Battle, Marysville-Pilchuck

Forward, 6-5, sr.

UW signee can shoot outside and play above the rim, and averages 25.5 points per game for the Tomahawks. Four-star recruit, who is ranked third in the state in the 2019 class, had 43 points, 19 rebounds and did plenty more in a buzzer-beating win earlier this month.

Federal Way basketball
Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels throws down a dunk in the third quarter. Federal Way played Kentwood in a basketball game to decide the 4A NPSL title at Tahoma High School in Maple Valley, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Jaden McDaniels, Federal Way

Forward, 6-11, sr.

Top recruit in the state in the 2019 class, and fifth-ranked recruit in the nation, is one of the most versatile players the Eagles have ever had. Five-star prospect has a smooth jump shot to match his presence inside, and the highlight-reel dunks are a sight to behold. Has narrowed list of college choices to Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and UW.

Image-1.jpeg
Kittitas High School’s Brock Ravet (32), drives the ball to the hoop during a game against Saint George’s on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Jake Green Ellensburg Daily Record

Brock Ravet, Kittitas

Guard, 6-1, sr.

Reigning 2B state player of the year, and two-time state champion, is headed to Gonzaga — one of the top Division I programs in the country — after he wraps up his senior season. Four-star prospect is averaging 23.8 points per game, and has already nailed 40 3-pointers. Was named Washington’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior.

TNT_Richland_Gonzaga_Prep_0(2)
Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson (32) and Devin Culp (20) celebrate Watson’s game-winning three point shot. Richland played Gonzaga Prep in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep

Forward, 6-8, sr.

Was one of the most electrifying players in the Tacoma Dome as a junior, and paced Gonzaga Prep to a title win over Federal Way. Gonzaga signee is a four-star recruit, a top-50 recruit nationally in the 2019 class, and the reigning 4A state player of the year. Has a dominating presence on the court, and is averaging 25.3 points per game.

SECOND TEAM

F Shaw Anderson, Kelso, 6-5, sr.

G Marjon Beauchamp, Rainier Beach, 6-6, jr.

G Cole Bajema, Lynden Christian, 6-8, sr.

F Tari Eason, Federal Way, 6-9, jr.

F Shane Nowell, Eastside Catholic, 6-6, soph.

TNT PRESEASON ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM

Dalayah Daniels, Garfield

Forward, 6-foot-3, jr.

Five-star recruit was the leader for last year’s 3A runner-up Garfield team, is considered the No. 13 player nationally in the 2020 class by ESPN, and can do everything on the basketball court. Has the versatility to beat defenders face-up or back-to-the-basket, and the wingspan to block shots at will.

gh bethel 006
Gig Harbor’s Brynna Maxwell takes a shot during the Gig Harbor vs. Bethel 3A girls quarterfinals.
David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor

Guard, 6-0, sr.

Utah signee broke a handful of scoring records in the Tacoma Dome last season, and paced the Tides to the 3A state title. Hasn’t slowed down as a senior, averaging 25.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and four steals per game. Reigning 3A state player of the year is ranked as a four-star recruit by ProspectsNation.com.

TNT_Kentridge_Woodinville_0(2)
Kentridge’s Jaquaya Miller (44) puts up a shot in overtime. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge

Forward, 6-4, sr.

Powerful forward is averaging a double-double with 16.2 points, 10 rebounds per game for the Chargers, who are the early 4A state favorite. Kentridge won it all in 2017 when Miller was a sophomore, and recorded a game-high 27 points and 17 rebounds. ProspectsNation gives the UW signee 4.5 stars.

KamvsRich01
Richland defenders Nicole Gall (22), Gracie Pierce (50) and Emily Garza (10) circle around Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure (24) as she takes a shot during a Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball game Saturday at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick. Toure scored 28 points to lead Kamiakin to a 78-51 victory.
Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Oumou Toure, Kamiakin

Guard, 5-11, sr.

Butler signee is rated a four-star recruit by ProspectsNation, and has paced the Braves to 3A state trophies each of the past three seasons. She became Kamiakin’s all-time leading scorer last season as a junior, and the strong, aggressive guard is well on her way to clearing 2,000 points for her career.

vanlith.jpg
Cashmere High School’s Hailey Van Lith (11) drives to the basket in a nonleague game against Zillah on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 in Zillah.
Jake Parrish Yakima Herald-Republic

Hailey Van Lith, Cashmere

Guard, 5-9, jr.

Reigning 1A state player of the year has arguably the best combination of explosiveness, skill and strength for a point guard in state history, and will have her pick of elite Division I programs after she wraps up her high school career. Dominant lefty is a five-star recruit, has played with USA Basketball, and is considered the No. 3 player in the nation in the 2020 class by ESPN.

SECOND TEAM

G/F Jacinta Buckley, Lewis and Clark, 6-0, sr.

F Isabela Hernandez, Lynden Christian, 6-2, sr.

F Mia Hughes, Woodinville, 5-10, soph.

F Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge, 6-2, jr.

F Brooke Walling, Prairie, 6-2, sr.

Lauren Smith

Lauren Smith has been a high school sports reporter at The News Tribune and The Olympian since 2015. She also assists with coverage of professional and college sports. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and Emerald Ridge High School.

