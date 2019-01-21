Live updates from the 2019 King Showcase basketball invitational

Monday, 16 teams from around Washington will compete at the 2019 King Showcase basketball invitational at the ShoWare Center in Kent.
The News Tribune will be there for all eight games — which includes five boys games, and three girls games — providing live scoring, game coverage, video highlights and more. Follow along with us.
LIVE GAME COVERAGE
Tahoma boys 40, Vashon Island 36: The Bears were in control most of the way in the opening game of the 2019 King Showcase, paced by a game-high 14 points from 6-foot-7 senior forward Kimball Cottam, who also pulled down six rebounds.
Senior forward Colton Dean added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (10-8), who held onto their lead late despite a 16-point fourth-quarter push by the Pirates.
Junior guard Jeremiah Bogaard led Vashon (12-4) with 11 points, and was the only Pirates scorer in double figures.
TAHOMA
9
|11
|12
|8
—
40
VASHON ISLAND
4
|11
|5
|16
—
36
TEAM STATISTICS
T — Shooting: 18 of 48 (37.5 percent). Free throws: 0 of 5 (0). Turnovers: 14.
VI — Shooting: 15 of 43 (34.9 percent). Free throws: 2 of 6 (33.3). Turnovers: 11.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
T — Quinn Faulk 6, Parker Hankins 3, Justin Thelen 5, Colton Dean 10, Kimball Cottam 14.
VI — Sol Dehnert 3, Jeremiah Bogaard 11, Jacob Chavez 5, Colin Pottinger 7, Tommy Delargy 5, Isaac Patchen 3, Edgar Hernandez-Torres 2.
Kentwood boys 73, Davis 68: Earl Lee III poured in a game-high 36 points on 14 of 23 (60.9 percent) shooting, including nailing six 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Pirates past Kentwood’s balanced attack.
The Conquerors (11-7) had three scorers in double figures, led by Iyzik Pam’s team-high 16 points and six rebounds, and often capitalized in transition to hold off several second-half pushes by Davis.
The Pirates (4-12) consistently threatened Kentwood’s lead throughout the contest, but the Conquerors never trailed after James Laurence — who added 10 points — buried a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Ben Roggenbach also had 10 points for Kentwood, while Jose Reyes had 14 points and seven rebounds for Davis, and Dhantaye Bennet-Joe added 10 points and nine rebounds.
DAVIS
13
|19
|15
|21
—
68
KENTWOOD
19
|19
|15
|20
—
73
TEAM STATISTICS
D — Shooting: 26 of 58 (44.8 percent). Free throws: 9 of 17 (52.9). Turnovers: 17.
K — Shooting: 27 of 60 (45 percent). Free throws: 11 of 18 (61.1). Turnovers: 16.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
D — Earl Lee III 36, Jose Reyes 14, Marcus Cook 5, Braxton Brown 1, Lincoln Holland-Boone 2, Dhantaye Bennet-Joe 10.
K — Alphonse Oywak 8, Ben Roggenbach 10, Iyzik Pam 16, Jamikal Davis 5, Kevin Oywak 5, Thyus Scott 6, James Laurence 10, Ethyn Morgan 4, Trevon Erickson 9.
UPCOMING GAMES
Bellarmine Prep girls vs. Moses Lake, 12 p.m.
West Seattle girls vs. Prairie, 2 p.m.
Kentlake boys vs. Kittitas, 3:30 p.m.
Kentridge girls vs. Woodinville, 5 p.m.
Enumclaw boys vs. Mount Si, 7 p.m.
