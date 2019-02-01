Kittitas’ Brock Ravet, a Gonzaga signee, breaks Washington’s all-time scoring record

Kittitas High School senior Brock Ravet became Washington’s all-time scoring leader Friday afternoon in Granger.

Ravet, a Gonzaga signee, highlighted a win for the Coyotes over Walla Walla Valley Academy in their Class 2B bidistrict tournament opener when he set the new career mark midway through the third quarter.

He flew underneath the hoop as he scooped a pass from teammate Bailey Gibson, and converted a reverse layup before his feet touched the floor to pass former record-holder Lance Den Boer of Sunnyside Christian.

The game was stopped after Ravet’s historic basket, as teammates, coaches and Den Boer — whose career mark of 2,851 points stood for more than 16 years — joined him at midcourt for a short ceremony.

Ravet needed 19 points entering Friday’s contest to set the record. His up-and-under layup came at the 4:25 mark in the third quarter. He finished with 24 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in the 72-22 win, bringing his career scoring total to 2,857 points.