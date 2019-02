In-state football signings: Where are 2019 recruits from Washington headed?

2019 WASHINGTON IN-STATE FOOTBALL SIGNEES 2019

Below is a list of high school football players in Washington from the 2019 class who signed with national FBS and FCS schools, and regional NCAA Division II, NAIA and junior college programs during December’s early period and February’s regular period.

The list also includes Ivy League and military school commits, as well as some former prep football players from the state who are transferring from junior colleges.

Note: Players who are walking on, or intend to play at the Division III level — which does not award athletic scholarships — are not included.

Auburn Mountainview — Gresch Jensen, Texas State (from Arizona Western)

Auburn Riverside — Justus Legg, Portland State

Bainbridge — Gannon Winker, Western Oregon

Ballard — Ian Crocker, Simon Fraser; Kade Queen, Valley City State

Bellevue — Johnny Barthel, Montana; Joey Echigoshima, Colorado School of Mines

Bellingham — Christian Butenschoen, Simon Fraser

Bethel — Nate Hughes, Western Oregon; David Shaulis, Western Oregon

Bonney Lake — Roman Casey, Simon Fraser

Bothell — Darius Kubalanza, Central Washington; Riley Morrison, Simon Fraser

Camas — Dawson Ingram, Eastern Washington; Shane Jamison, San Diego; Drake Owen, Central Washington; Luc Sturbelle, Air Force

Central Kitsap — Nate Larson, Rocky Mountain

Central Valley — Grant Kelly, Montana Tech

Cashmere — Austin Dueman, Dakota Wesleyan

Cheney — Bryden Esquibel, Eastern Oregon; Mekhai Goodloe, Valley City State; Jacob McGourin, Montana

Chiawana — Ryan Lowry, Montana Tech; A.J. Vongphachanh, Utah State

Chief Sealth — Dontae McMillan, Weber State

Clarkston — Jaxson Allen, Rocky Mountain; Ben Cunningham, Eastern Oregon; Sebastian Downs, Rocky Mountain

Columbia River — Matthew Asplund, Rocky Mountain; Kanen Eaton, Utah State

Connell — Tony Hermann, Eastern Oregon

Curtis — Miles Cooney, Western Oregon; Marlon Jones Jr., Eastern Washington; Trenton Olson, Arizona Christian

Decatur — Jeremiah Palaita, Air Force

Eastlake — Zach Kennedy, UC Davis

Eastmont — Tanner Nelson, Simon Fraser

Eastside Catholic — Hayden Harris, UCLA; Jason Medeiros, Air Force; Garret Wallace, Simon Fraser’ Will Vea, Idaho State

Eisenhower — Drew Reyes, Eastern Oregon

Elma — Taitum Brumfield, Valley City State

Everett — David Eisenkraft, Simon Fraser

Enumclaw — Ethan Ellertson, Central Washington; Nick Harberts, Valley City State; Anthony Russell, Valley City State; Darrion Smith, Simon Fraser

Federal Way — Trey Davis, USC; Eugene Tilei, Western Oregon; Alphonzo Tuputala, Washington

Ferndale — Darius Washington, Valley City State

Fife — Sekai Asoau, Central Washington; Soli Paleso’o, Eastern Washington; Matthew Schwaerzler, Dakota Wesleyan

Forks — Luke Dahlgren, Eastern Washington

Garfield — Elijah Golston, Old Dominion

Glacier Peak — Kian Abdalkhani, Central Washington; Ma’ake Fifita, Washington State; Evan Mannes, Air Force

Graham-Kapowsin — Dylan Morris, Washington; Aaron Olmos, Montana Western; Ethan Tela-Porter, Portland State.

Hazen — Vance Dumas, Valley City State; Nate Spears, Valley City State; Corbin Walker, Montana

Hockinson — Aidan Mallory, Southwest Minnesota State

Inglemoor — Peyton Reed, Simon Fraser

Juanita — Alberto Garcia-Lutz, Dakota Weslyan; Romeon Greve, Dakota Weslyan

Kelso — Riley Noah, Central Washington

Kent Meridian — Tua Areta, Montana State; Aaron Tulloch, Western Oregon

Kennedy Catholic — Carver Ibanez, Dakota Wesleyan

Kentridge — Jeremy Banks, Central Washington; Natano Woods, San Jose State

Lake Stevens — Tre Long, Montana State Northern

Lakes — Alan Fischer, Central Washington; Camyron Gaulke, Dakota Wesleyan; Khalil Lewis, Snow College; Daeshawn Wayne, Georgetown.

Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls — Micah Holmes, Central Washington

Lewis and Clark — Xavier Guillory, Air Force

Lincoln — Isaiah Bradley, Fort Scott CC; Jayden Simon, Colorado; Giovonni White, Georgetown

Lynden — Jacob Kettels, Montana State; James Marsh, Central Washington

Marysville-Pilchuck — Mejinta Adams, Central Washington

Mead — Nathan Puletasi, Yale

Meadowdale — Nate Hebert, Simon Fraser; Alex Maxwell, Southwest Minnesota State

Mount Si — Jonny Barrett, Dartmouth; Murphy McDowell, Southern Oregon; Cale Millen, Oregon

Mount Spokane — Tanner Brooks, Idaho

Mount Vernon — Landon Edwards, Rocky Mountain; Malachi Saunders, Central Washington

Mountain View — Makai Anderson, Central Washington

North Mason — Posiulai Tupolo, Montana State Northern.

O’Dea — Preston Helwege, Idaho State; Alexx Schmidt, Fresno State; Emonte’ Scott, Portland State

Pasco — Riley Brown, Eastern Oregon; Davion Pruitt, Central Washington

Peninsula — Burke Griffin, New Hampshire; Graham Schmidt, Valley City State; Khalif Spry, College of the Siskiyous

Prosser — Tyler Durbin, Western Oregon

Puyallup — Justin Haase, Weber State; Darius Morrison, Central Washington

Rainier Beach — Nathaniel Kalepo, Washington; Orin Patu, California;

Richland — Aric Davison, Utah State; Chris Gray, Eastern Oregon; Dontae Powell, Portland State (from Arizona Western); Cody Sanderson, Central Washington; Jack Schuster, Idaho

Ridgefield — Brock Harrison, Eastern Washington; Cole Schultz, Eastern Oregon

Rogers of Spokane — Joshua Guzik, Idaho

Royal — Jack Diaz, Dakota Wesleyan; Angel Farias-Ramos, Central Washington

Seattle Prep — Colin Gale, Simon Fraser

Sehome — Bryce Andrews, Southwest Minnesota State

Skyline — Mason Ahlemeyer, Central Washington; Joe Green, San Diego State; Chris Johnson, Eastern Washington

Skyview — Tyler DeJong, Central Washington; Riley O’Rourke, Central Washington

South Kitsap — Dajshon Keel, Dakota State

Spanaway Lake — Jordan Etter, Dakota Wesleyan; Jaiden Thomas-Fuentes, Central Washington

Stadium — Bailey Elder, Simon Fraser; Davion Gaines, Portland State; Brandon Kennedy, Simon Fraser; Xavier Mason, Sacramento State

Steilacoom — J.J. Lemming, Central Washington; Jaymason Willingham, Utah State

Sumner — Riley Clark, Valley City State

Tahoma — Ryan Clarin, Simon Fraser

Timberline — Jamin Fa’alogo, Central Washington; J.J. Graham, Butte College

Todd Beamer — Kincade McFarlane, Western Oregon; Brandon Niksich, Simon Fraser

Union — Darien Chase, Nebraska; Dumitru Salagor, Montana; JoJo Siofele, Portland State; Alishawuan Taylor, Northern Arizona; Lincoln Victor, Hawaii

Walla Walla — Patrick Utschinski, Washington State

Wenatchee — Darius Carlson, Central Washington

Woodinville — Will Augustine, Montana Tech; Nolan Downs, Southern Oregon; Danny Metsker, Central Washington

Woodland — Tyler Flanagan, Central Washington

Yelm — Jacob Dimond, Idaho State; Brandon Thompson, Simon Fraser (from Tacoma CC)

Zillah — Ethan Boisselle, Eastern Oregon; Dakota Hibbs, Eastern Oregon; Bailey Sparks, Central Washington