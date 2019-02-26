High School Sports

Away from Tacoma: Previews, favorites for the 2A, 1A, 2B and 1B state basketball tournaments

By Lauren Smith

February 26, 2019 09:22 AM

Franklin Pierce’s Claudell Quinland (12) goes up for a shot while defended by Micah Pollard (3) in the third quarter. Franklin Pierce High School played Foss High School in a basketball game at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
Many high school basketball teams from the South Sound and across the state will make their ways to the Tacoma Dome this week for the Class 3A and 4A state tournaments — but, even more will head to Yakima and Spokane.

The News Tribune breaks down the 2A and 1A boys and girls tournaments, which will be played this week at the Yakima Valley SunDome, and the 2B and 1B tournaments, which will be played at the Spokane Arena.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Wednesday-Saturday, Yakima Valley SunDome

Last year’s champion: Lynden

FAVORITE

Lynden’s Clayton Whitman (19 points per game) and Christian Zamora (18.5) have each been among the top 10 scorers in this tournament the past two seasons — and now they’re seniors. With those two, and much of the rest of last year’s lengthy cast returning, the Lions (23-1) are in good position to make another championship run.

LOCALS

Fife: The Trojans (20-7) are back for the second consecutive season, despite graduating much of last year’s depth. One of their three returning starters is shifty point guard Malachi Afework (20 points, 4.7 assists per game). The two-way standout senior also disrupts opposing defenses, adding 5.6 steals and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Franklin Pierce: In veteran South Sound coach John Barbee’s second season, the Cardinals (23-4) are tournament-bound for the first time since 2010, and have plenty of length to create problems for opponents. Senior Claudell Quinland (21 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4 steals per game), who is 6-foot-2, and 6-4 guard Jalen Barbee (17 points, seven rebounds per game) set the tone at both ends.

Renton: Key wins over Foss and Mark Morris the past two weeks helped the Indians (19-8) notch a second straight trip to Yakima. Renton has a handful of athletes who can contribute at both ends, but a pair of 6-2 seniors in Damarco Williams (19 points, 8 rebounds per game) and Vershan Jackson (13 points, 6 rebounds per game) lead the way.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

First round

Gm 9: No. 14 Liberty of Issaquah vs. No. 6 Clarkston, 9 a.m., loser out

Gm 10: No. 10 Anacortes vs. No. 2 Columbia River, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Gm 11: No. 13 Renton vs. No. 4 Burlington-Edison, 12:15 p.m., loser out

Gm 12: No. 9 Fife vs. No. 8 Franklin Pierce, 2 p.m., loser out

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Gm 13: Liberty of Issaquah-Clarkston winner vs. No. 5 Pullman, 9 a.m.

Gm 14: Anacortes-Columbia River winner vs. No. 1 Lynden, 10:30 a.m.

Gm 15: Renton-Burlington-Edison winner vs. No. 3 North Kitsap, 12:15 p.m.

Gm 16: Fife-Franklin Pierce winner vs. No. 7 Selah, 2 p.m.

Friday

Loser-out consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Semifinal games are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Fourth/sixth place game at 8 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 11:15 a.m. Championship game at 9 p.m.

Lee Audrey Norris (foreground) and Sam Fiedler (top) of White River High School battle for the ball in a girls AA basketball playoff game at Puyallup High, February 23, 2019. White River at Archbishop Murphy.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Wednesday-Saturday, Yakima Valley SunDome

Last year’s champion: W.F. West

FAVORITE

Washougal (20-4) has advanced to the 2A state tournament every year since Idaho signee Beyonce Bea (17.3 points per game) was a freshman — but this could be the season the Beavers finally break through for a title. Washougal’s only losses are to 4A Skyview, and three quality out-of-state schools. Top-seeded Lynden (21-3) and East Valley of Spokane (19-4) are also contenders, but have a possible quarterfinals meeting looming.

LOCALS

Black Hills: The Wolves (17-8) are making their fourth straight trip to Yakima — and have plenty to live up to after bringing trophies home to Thurston County each of the past three seasons. Black Hills played much of this season without standout forward Maisy Williams, who was out with a finger injury. But, with the Central Washington signee back on the court, the Wolves could make another promising run.

White River: Undersized but scrappy, the Hornets (24-3) are headed back to Yakima for the third consecutive season. One of the most consistent programs in the South Sound, White River has advanced beyond the state regionals 17 of the past 21 seasons. This year’s balanced group is led by senior forward Lee Audrey Norris (12.7 points per game), and sophomore guards Kara Marecle and Taylor Schmidtke, who each average 12 points per game.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

First round

Gm 9: No. 14 Sequim vs. No. 6 Port Angeles, 3:45 p.m., loser out

Gm 10: No. 10 Anacortes vs. No. 2 East Valley of Spokane, 5:30 p.m., loser out

Gm 11: No. 13 Black Hills vs. No. 5 Archbishop Murphy, 7:15 p.m., loser out

Gm 12: No. 9 Burlington-Edison vs. No. 8 W.F. West, 9 p.m., loser out

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Gm 13: Sequim-Port Angeles winner vs. No. 4 White River, 3:45 p.m.

Gm 14: Anacortes-East Valley of Spokane winner, vs. No. 1 Lynden, 5:30 p.m.

Gm 15: Black Hills-Archbishop Murphy winner vs. No. 3 Clarkston, 7:15 p.m.

Gm 16: Burlington Edison-W.F. West winner vs. No. 7 Washougal, 9 p.m.

Friday

Loser-out consolation games are at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Semifinal games are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday

Fourth/sixth place game at 9:30 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 7 p.m.

Lynden Christian guard Cole Bajema (13) takes a free throw against Anacortes during the second quarter on Friday evening Jan. 12, 2018, at Lynden Christian High School in Lynden, Wash.
Bellingham Herald file

CLASS 1A BOYS

Wednesday-Saturday, Yakima Valley SunDome

Last year’s champion: Lynden Christian

FAVORITE

Top-seeded Lynden Christian (24-0) hasn’t lost to a 1A team since 2017, and has just one loss — to 2A Lakewood — in its past 51 games. The defending state champion Lyncs are a clear favorite to top the 1A bracket again this season behind 6-foot-8 senior shooting guard Cole Bajema. The Michigan signee averages 24 points, 10 rebounds per game.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

First round

Gm 9: No. 11 King’s Way Christian vs. No. 6 Cashmere, 3:45 p.m., loser out

Gm 10: No. 10 King’s vs. No. 7 Deer Park, 5:30 p.m., loser out

Gm 11: No. 12 Bellevue Christian vs. No. 4 Okanogan, 7:15 p.m., loser out

Gm 12: No. 9 Royal vs. No. 8 Connell, 9 p.m., loser out

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Gm 13: King’s Way Christian-Cashmere winner vs. No. 5 Seattle Academy, 3:45 p.m.

Gm 14: King’s-Deer Park winner vs. No. 1 Lynden Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Gm 15: Bellevue Christian-Okanogan winner vs. No. 3 Zillah, 7:15 p.m.

Gm 16: Royal-Connell winner vs. No. 2 La Center, 9 p.m.

Friday

Loser-out consolation games are at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Semifinal games are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday

Fourth/sixth place game at 9:30 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 5 p.m.

Cashmere High School’s Hailey Van Lith (11) drives to the basket in a nonleague game against Zillah on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 in Zillah.
Jake Parrish Yakima Herald-Republic

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Wednesday-Saturday, Yakima Valley SunDome

Last year’s champion: Lynden Christian

FAVORITE

Lynden Christian (21-3) topped Cashmere (21-2) by a single basket in last year’s state championship game, and those two programs could very well meet again, but the defending champion Lyncs get the nod. Grace Sterk, a 6-foot senior forward, leads the way for Lynden Christian with 14.3 points per game. The Bulldogs feature one of the nation’s top recruits in junior point guard Hailey Van Lith (34 points per game), who is considered the No. 3 player in the country in 2020 by ESPN.

LOCALS

Annie Wright: Two of the South Sound’s top scorers play for the Gators (20-4) — and have the program in the state tournament for the first time in its history. Sophomore guard Julianna Walker averages 36 points per game, and shoots 41 percent from 3-point range. She’s hit the 40-point mark in multiple games this season. Meanwhile, speedy freshman Jazmyn Stone adds 22 points per game. Both players contribute 6 steals and more than 4 assists per game.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

First round

Gm 9: No. 11 Zillah vs. No. 6 Annie Wright, 9 a.m., loser out

Gm 10: No. 10 Freeman vs. No. 2 Bellevue Christian, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Gm 11: No. 13 Overlake vs. No. 5 Elma, 12:15 p.m., loser out

Gm 12: No. 9 Medical Lake vs. No. 8 King’s, 2 p.m., loser out

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Gm 13: Zillah-Annie Wright winnter vs. No. 4 Cashmere, 9 a.m.

Gm 14: Freeman-Bellevue Christian winner vs. No. 1 La Salle, 10:30 a.m.

Gm 15: Overlak-Elma winner vs. No. 3 Lynden Christian, 12:15 p.m.

Gm 16: Medical Lake-King’s winner vs. No. 7 Meridian, 2 p.m.

Friday

Loser-out consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Semifinal games are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Fourth/sixth place game at 8 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 11:15 a.m. Championship game at 3 p.m.

Kittitas’ Brock Ravet tries to shake off Kentlake’s Sam Morasch (5) in the second quarter. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

CLASS 2B BOYS

Wednesday-Saturday, Spokane Arena

Last year’s champion: Kittitas

FAVORITE

Kittitas (25-1) is the two-time defending state champion, and with Gonzaga signee Brock Ravet — the state’s all-time leading scorer who cleared 3,000 career points last week — averaging 28.5 points per game, it’s tough to imagine team derailing the top-seeded Coyotes during his final tournament run. Saint George’s (22-2), another tournament contender, accounts for Kittitas’ only loss back in November. And Life Christian (19-4), with several talented underclassmen, is a sleeper pick.

LOCALS

Life Christian: This Eagles team has the talent to do some damage, especially after upsetting second-seeded Toledo in the regionals to earn a coveted bye into the quarterfinals. Senior Noah Williams (15.7 points, 5 rebounds per game) is the leader on offense, while sophomore Omari Maulana (10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game) and freshman transfer Bradley Swillie (8.2 points, 3.4 assists, 2.7 steals per game) also make big contributions at both ends.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

First round

Gm 9: No. 11 Oroville vs. No. 6 Willapa Valley, 9 a.m., loser out

Gm 10: No. 10 Asotin vs. No. 2 Toledo, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Gm 11: No. 12 Kalama vs. No. 5 Toutle Lake, 12:15 p.m., loser out

Gm 12: No. 9 Liberty of Spangle vs. No. 8 Lake Roosevelt, 2 p.m., loser out

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Gm 13: Oroville-Willapa Valley winner vs. No. 4 Brewster, 9 a.m.

Gm 14: Asotin-Toledo winner vs. No. 1 Kittitas, 10:30 a.m.

Gm 15: Kalama-Toutle Lake winner vs. No. 3 Saint George’s, 12:15 p.m.

Gm 16: Liberty of Spangle-Lake Roosevelt winner vs. No. 7 Life Christian Academy, 2 p.m.

Friday

Loser-out consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Semifinal games are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Fourth/sixth place game at 8 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 11:15 a.m. Championship game at 9 p.m.

Tri-Cities Prep’s Talia von Oelhoffen.
Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

CLASS 2B GIRLS

Wednesday-Saturday, Spokane Arena

Last year’s champion: Colfax

FAVORITE

Top-seeded Wahkiakum (23-1) and second-seeded Tri-Cities Prep (25-1) have both made convincing statements for why they should be the favorite, but the Jaguars get the nod, featuring arguably the tournament’s best playmaker in Talia von Oelhoffen. ESPN ranks the sophomore as the No. 5 player in the country in the 2021 class. She averages a stunning 32 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5 steals, 4.7 assists and 3.6 blocks per game.

LOCALS

Auburn Adventist: The Falcons’ (20-2) only two losses this season have come in the past 10 days — to La Conner and Tri-Cities Prep, which have a combined four losses this season. The other 20 games Auburn Adventist has won by an average of 24.4 points.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

First round

Gm 9: No. 11 Willapa Valley vs. No. 6 Liberty of Spangle, 3:45 p.m., loser out

Gm 10: No. 15 South Bend vs. No. 7 Auburn Adventist Academy, 5:30 p.m., loser out

Gm 11: No. 12 Saint George’s vs. No. 4 Ilwaco, 7:15 p.m., loser out

Gm 12: No. 9 Brewster vs. No. 8 Rainier, 9 p.m., loser out

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Gm 13: Willapa Valley-Liberty of Spangle winner vs. No. 5 Davenport, 3:45 p.m.

Gm 14: South Bend-Auburn Adventist winner vs. No. 1 Wahkiakum, 5:30 p.m.

Gm 15: Saint George’s-Ilwaco winner vs. No. 3 La Conner, 7:15 p.m.

Gm 16: Brewster-Rainier winner vs. No. 2 Tri-Cities Prep, 9 p.m.

Friday

Loser-out consolation games are at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Semifinal games are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday

Fourth/sixth place game at 9:30 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 7 p.m.

CLASS 1B BOYS

Wednesday-Saturday, Spokane Arena

Last year’s champion: Sunnyside Christian

FAVORITE

Top-seeded Sunnyside Christian (23-1) has lost just five games in the past three seasons, and has a pair of state championships and a third-place finish in 2016 to show for it. The two-time defending state champion Knights, who are making their 18th tournament appearance in 20 years, are the favorites until someone knocks them off.

LOCALS

Muckleshoot Tribal: The Kings (23-3) haven’t lost since December — when they dropped three consecutive games to Lapwai (Idaho), Eastmont and Clarkston. Muckleshoot Tribal is on a 14-game winning streak since, including nabbing an undefeated 1B SeaTac League title. This will be the program’s third consecutive appearance in Spokane.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

First round

Gm 9: No. 11 Riverside Christian vs. No. 3 Lummi, 3:45 p.m., loser out

Gm 10: No. 10 Neah Bay vs. No. 2 Odessa, 5:30 p.m., loser out

Gm 11: No. 12 Oakesdale vs. No. 4 Tulalip Heritage, 7:15 p.m., loser out

Gm 12: No. 9 Garfield-Palouse vs. No. 8 Naselle, 9 p.m., loser out

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Gm 13: Riverside Christian-Lummi winner vs. No. 5 Muckleshoot Tribal, 3:45 p.m.

Gm 14: Neah Bay-Odessa winner vs. No. 1 Sunnysdie Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Gm 15: Oakesdale-Tulalip Heritage winner vs. No. 6 Yakama Tribal, 7:15 p.m.

Gm 16: Garfiled-Palouse-Naselle winner vs. No. 7 Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 9 p.m.

Friday

Loser-out consolation games are at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Semifinal games are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday

Fourth/sixth place game at 9:30 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 5 p.m.

CLASS 1B GIRLS

Wednesday-Saturday, Spokane Arena

Last year’s champion: Colton

FAVORITE

Top-seeded Colton (21-2) hasn’t left Spokane without a trophy during the past 12 seasons, and has won nine state championships during that span — including last year’s title over Pomeroy.

LOCALS

Concordia Christian: The Hawks (21-5) have made five state regionals appearances in their history — in 2018, 2016, 2013, 2011 and this year — but this is the first season the program will play at a tournament site. Concordia Christian won an undefeated 1B SeaTac League title earlier this season.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

First round

Gm 9: No. 14 Inchelium vs. No. 6 Sunnyside Christian, 9 a.m., loser out

Gm 10: No. 15 Selkirk vs. No. 7 Taholah, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Gm 11: No. 12 Naselle vs. No. 4 Mount Vernon Christian, 12:15 p.m., loser out

Gm 12: No. 16 Riverside Christian vs. No. 8 Concordia Christian Academy, 2 p.m., loser out

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Gm 13: Inchelium-Sunnyside Christian winner vs. No. 5 Neah Bay, 9 a.m.

Gm 14: Selkirk-Taholah winner vs. No. 1 Colton, 10:30 a.m.

Gm 15: Naselle-Mount Vernon Christian winner vs. No. 3 Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 12:15 p.m.

Gm 16: Riverside Christian-Concordia Christian winner vs. No. 2 Pomeroy, 2 p.m.

Friday

Loser-out consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Semifinal games are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Fourth/sixth place game at 8 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 11:15 a.m. Championship game at 3 p.m.

Lauren Smith

Lauren Smith has been a high school sports reporter at The News Tribune and The Olympian since 2015. She also assists with coverage of professional and college sports. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and Emerald Ridge High School.

