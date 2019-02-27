Game recaps, highlights from the opening round of the 4A and 3A state basketball championships

Between the Class 4A and 3A boys and girls state tournaments, 64 basketball games will be played in the Tacoma Dome this weekend. The News Tribune will be at all of them, providing updates, game highlights, interviews, recaps and stats.
Here’s everything that happened during Wednesday’s opening-round loser-out games.
CLASS 4A BOYS
NO. 11 PUYALLUP 56, NO. 6 JACKSON 50
As the high school state tournaments begin each year, it seems the narrative of how difficult it is to shoot in the Tacoma Dome becomes a storyline.
Puyallup (21-7) provided an argument for both sides of that narrative in their 56-50 win over Jackson (18-6) in a Class 4A opening-round loser-out game Wednesday.
The Vikings shot 14 of 25 in the first half — including 4 of 10 from 3-point range — to build a 33-17 lead at halftime. But, Puyallup shot just 14 of 30 from the free-throw line, missing many in the fourth quarter, to allow the Timberwolves to hang around late.
“We practiced in a gym where there was some depth perception,” sophomore guard Cobi Campbell said. “That definitely helped with our shooting. Everybody was just moving the ball and getting great shots. It’s not that hard to shoot when you’re open.”
Campbell scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half, including two big 3-pointers, to help the Vikings build the lead, which proved too much for the Timberwolves to overcome.
Despite the hot shooting in the first half for the Vikings, their struggles from the free throw line down the stretch were a concern.
“We’ve been a really good free-throw shooting team,” Scott Campbell said. “Clearly, we didn’t shoot them very well today, but everything else we did put us in a position where we could not shoot them well, and still win.
“I have total confidence that we’ll shoot them better tomorrow.”
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Vikings in Thursday’s quarterfinals, when they’ll face No. 4 Mt. Si (24-2) at 9 a.m.
Puyallup’s victory over Jackson was its first victory in the Tacoma Dome since 2004.
NO. 11 PUYALLUP
19
|14
|9
|14
—
56
NO. 6 JACKSON
11
|6
|12
|21
—
50
TEAM STATISTICS
P – Shooting: 19 of 42 (45.2 percent). Free throws: 14 of 30 (46.7). Turnovers: 14.
J – Shooting: 15 of 49 (30.6 percent). Free throws: 16 of 17 (94.1). Turnovers: 10.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
P – Cobi Campbell 20, Jacob Holcomb 7, Zane Foster 7, Kendall Munson 7, Jaeden Ingram 11, Luke Holcomb 4.
J – Christian Liddell 17, Jaylen Searles 7, Carter Korab 5, Ben Olesen 9, Kyle Bigovich 10, Nick Sysum 2.
NO. 7 CURTIS 46, NO. 10 GLACIER PEAK 43
Curtis High School senior Zack Paulsen has played his entire senior season with a nagging ankle injury.
But, the Seattle Pacific signee made this much clear Wednesday morning in the Tacoma Dome — he’s not stopping now.
Paulsen poured in a game-high 19 points and made two clutch baskets in the final two minutes to lift the seventh-seeded Vikings past No. 10 Glacier Peak, 46-43, in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament.
“We had to win the game,” Paulsen said. “This means more than anything to me. We’re here. This is my last chance. I’ve been here four years, and I’m trying to come out with one, so anything we have to do to win, I’m going to play.”
Paulsen drove into the lane and converted the final go-ahead layup with one minute, 28 seconds to play to give Curtis a 44-43 advantage.
Moments later, he scooped up a loose ball after it bounced off of Glacier Peak forward Evan Mannes’ hands, and ran nearly the length of the floor to push the Vikings’ lead to a slightly more comfortable three points with 43.4 seconds remaining.
“I saw the ball pop out, and we were up one (point), but I figured I had the opportunity,” Paulsen said. “There was like 40 seconds left, so I took it, put us up three. Being down three with 40 seconds left, is way harder than being down one.”
Glacier Peak (15-8) missed two 3-point attempts during its final two possessions, and Curtis (20-6) escaped with the narrow win, advancing to the state quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season, and ending the Grizzlies’ season.
In those final moments, after the Vikings had trailed by one or two possessions most of the way, Curtis coach Tim Kelly wasn’t surprised it was Paulsen — the two-time 4A SPSL MVP — who came up big.
“He’s always the guy who is going to make a play,” Kelly said.
Mannes scored a team-high 18 points for the Grizzlies. No other scorer from either team reached double figures.
NO. 10 GLACIER PEAK
15
|7
|11
|10
—
43
NO. 7 CURTIS
13
|10
|7
|16
—
46
TEAM STATISTICS
GP – Shooting: 17 of 44 (38.6 percent). Free throws: 5 of 12 (41.7). Turnovers: 20.
C – Shooting: 15 of 46 (32.6 percent). Free throws: 14 of 24 (58.3). Turnovers 7.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
GP – Brayden Quantrille 6, Fletcher Douglas 5, Bradyen Corwin 8, Evan Mannes 18, Noah Forman 4, Cedric Jones 2.
C – Zack Paulsen 19, Jared Franklin 8, Solomon McGinnis 9, Maceo Lewis 8, Isaac Morrow 2.
NO. 5 RICHLAND 81, NO. 13 MOUNT RAINIER 51
In the past decade, Mount Rainier has played five games at the boys basketball state championships.
In the past two seasons, Richland has survived seven games in the Tacoma Dome.
That kind of experience is invaluable this time of year — and the fifth-ranked Bombers showed why in sweeping aside the No. 13 Rams, 81-51, in the opening round Wednesday afternoon of the Class 4A tournament.
Richland (21-4) earned a quarterfinal date Thursday against Federal Way. Tipoff is at 12:15 p.m. The Rams are out.
If the Bombers bring back the same offensive crispness they showcased Wednesday, they could give the Eagles a run for their money.
Richland shot 50.8 percent from the floor against the Rams, including a 15 of 26 effort in the first half as the Bombers built a 34-14 lead.
“I wish a few more (shots) would have fallen … to put us in a competitive game, which is where we thrive,” Mount Rainier coach Brandon Horstman said. “It never got to that point.”
Whereas the Rams (18-9) were settling for outside jumpers, the Bombers were making quick passes — and getting easy shots.
And in the second half, they started draining 3-pointers — eight of them. Leading scorer Colten Northrop made three of them en route to his game-high 24 points.
“Our (state) experience helped us a lot,” Northrop said. “We knew how to come to play. We are all seniors. This is our last chance.”
Guard Amanuel Gebreziabher led the Rams with 18 points in the school’s first state trip since 2012.
“It was a great year for us,” Horstman said.
NO. 13 MOUNT RAINIER
8
|6
|13
|24
—
51
NO. 5 RICHLAND
15
|19
|28
|19
—
81
TEAM STATISTICS
MR – Shooting: 17 of 72 (23.6 percent). Free throws: 13 of 19 (66.4). Turnovers: 8.
R – Shooting 31 of 61 (50.8 percent). Free throws 11 of 15 (73.3). Turnovers: 17.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
MR –Amanuel Gebreziabher 18, Kolten Lerwick 8, Robert Wright 6, Yadel Hedego 6, Michael Nelson 13.
R – Dhaunye Guice 12, Cody Sanderson 12, Garrett Streufert 10, Colten Horthrop 24, Jack Schuster 7, Conner Hofstad 9, Pierce Thompson 5, Matthew Kump 2.
NO. 9 KENTRIDGE 66, NO. 8 BATTLE GROUND 54
In Wednesday’s loser-out contest between ninth-seeded Kentridge High School and eighth-seeded Battle Ground, it took both teams a minute to shake the rust off and get in their groove.
And once Kentridge got into it, they stayed there.
Spurred on by dead-eye 3-point shooting, the Chargers defeated the Battle Ground, 66-54, in the opening round of the Class 4A boys state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome.
After a close 17-13 first quarter, the Chargers let loose for a 23-point second quarter, and used tough defense to trigger seven first half turnovers.
Adding to the Tigers’ struggles was the foul trouble of 6-foot-9 standout forward Kaden Perry, who picked up an early second foul in the second quarter.
“We talked about being aggressive and going at him,” Kentridge coach Dave Jamison said. “He’s going to block your shot and go at you no matter what so you might as well stay aggressive.”
The Chargers pushed the lead to as much as 19 points in the first half by connecting from long range. Kentridge made six of their first eight 3-pointers and finished the game shooting 60 percent (9 of 15) from the perimeter.
“We talk about taking good shots and thought the first five or six were really in rhythm and good shots,” Jamison said. “We went for a couple of heat checks there ... banked one in, so that’s always nice.
“When guys are getting hot, they’re feeling it. It’s hard enough to shoot in here when you’re not used to it but that was a bonus and we’ll take that”
Kentridge will face No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Prep on at 2 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
NO. 9 KENTRIDGE
17
|23
|15
|11
—
66
NO. 8 BATTLE GROUND
13
|10
|14
|17
—
54
TEAM STATISTICS
K – Shooting: 26 of 62 (41.9 percent). Free throws: 5 of 9 (55.6). Turnovers: 6.
BG – Shooting: 22 of 53 (41.5 percent). Free throws: 8 of 13 (61.5). Turnovers: 12.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
K – Cruz Medina 14, Moses Moore 12, Jeremy Banks 9, Jett Briceno 3, Owen Paznokas 22.
BG – KeAndre Hunter-Holiday 6, Vincent McCormic 6, Nathan Millspaugh 13, Brendan Beall 5, Kaden Perry 20.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 9: No. 14 Hazen vs. No. 6 Bellarmine Prep, 3:45 p.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 15 Rogers vs. No. 7 Inglemoor, 5:30 p.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 12 Chiawana vs. No. 5 Glacier Peak, 7:15 p.m., loser out
Gm: 12: No. 9 Sunnyside vs. No. 1 Woodinville, 9 p.m., loser out
CLASS 3A BOYS
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 9: No. 11 O’Dea vs. No. 6 Lincoln, 3:45 p.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 10 Ingraham vs. No. 7 Prairie, 5:30 p.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 12 Wilson vs. No. 5 Kelso, 7:15 p.m., loser out
Gm: 12: No. 9 Capital vs. No. 8 West Seattle, 9 p.m., loser out
CLASS 3A GIRLS
NO. 11 SNOHOMISH 42, NO. 6 SEATTLE PREP 39
Even playing in the cold air of a morning state-tournament game at the Tacoma Dome, senior guard Maya DuChesne felt the right sensation in her hands as she let go of the basketball in the final seconds.
Her 3-pointer with one second remaining completed the Panthers’ frantic comeback, and sent them into a quarterfinal date against Kamiakin.
“I thought I would be able to drive,” DuChesne said. “My second choice was (passing) to Courtney (Perry). She gave it back to me.”
DuChesne elevated over Emily Petro from the right-center arc, and sent the shot flying.
“To be honest, yeah - I did (think it was good),” DuChesne said. “I felt it. It was a weird feeling.”
Tied at 49-49, Seattle Prep had a chance for go-ahead points, but point guard Bea Franklin was called for a traveling violation with 10.7 seconds remaining.
The Panthers led by as many as 12 points (26-14) late in the third quarter.
DuChesne led all scorers with 18 points. Franklin and Moffitt had 11 points apiece for Seattle Prep.
NO. 11 SNOHOMISH
6
|2
|13
|21
—
42
NO. 6 SEATTLE PREP
11
|9
|10
|9
—
39
TEAM STATISTICS
S – Shooting: 16 of 39 (41 percent). Free throws: 8 of 18 (44.4). Turnovers: 12.
SP – Shooting: 17 of 42 (40.5 percent). Free throws: 3 of 4 (75). Turnovers: 21.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
S –Kinslee Gallatin 5, Ella Gallatin 8, Kayla Soderstrom 2, Maya DuChesne 18, Courtney Perry 9.
SP – Tamia Stricklin, Marie Hauck 2, Molly Moffitt 11, Emily Petro 4, Bea Franklin 11, Helen Sauvage 3, Lily Teders, McKenna Dorscht 2, Kamia Crudup 6.
NO. 15 EDMONDS-WOODWAY 54, NO. 7 BETHEL 45
High expectations? Sheesh, says Edmonds-Woodway High School guard Ingrid Fosberg.
“We play better as the underdog,” she said.
Four days after eliminating defending 3A girls state champion Gig Harbor in the regional round, the 15th-seeded Warriors shocked 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict champion Bethel, 54-45, in the opening round of the state tournament Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.
Edmonds-Woodway (15-9) moves on to face Prairie in the 3A quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Warriors broke out to a 16-point lead in the first half, then withstood a furious Bethel fourth-quarter rally.
Aryonna Porreca’s bank-shot 3-pointer got the Braves as close as they would get, 39-35, early in the fourth quarter.
But Fosberg answered by sinking a wide-open 3-pointer, which is something the Warriors — a preseason Wesco favorite that finished in sixth place — seemed to do every time they were challenged.
“We got on a run, and in the end, they would hit a 3,” Bethel forward Tiarra Brown said. “We had to get a stop, and couldn’t.”
Esmeralda Morales sparked the comeback, tallying 17 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers.
Her final 3-pointer cut Edmonds-Woodway’s lead to 46-41 with 3:55 to go, but the Warriros scored on five of their next seven possessions to put the game away.
NO. 15 EDMONDS-WOODWAY
18
|9
|12
|15
—
54
NO. 7 BETHEL
4
|9
|17
|15
—
45
TEAM STATISTICS
EW – Shooting: 17 of 44 (38.6 percent). Free throws: 14 of 22 (63.6). Turnovers: 13.
B – Shooting: 19 of 57 (33.3 percent). Free throws: 2 of 4 (50). Turnovers: 17.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
EW – A.J. Martineau 4, Ingrid Fosberg 13, Maddie McMahon 2, Rebekah Dadalla 15, Adrienne Poling 15.
B – Sky Lett 5, Esmeralda Morales 21, Kyli Pasamanmte 2, Tiarra Brown 8, Aryonna Porreca 3, Samantha Hill 2, Patience Johnson 4.
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 11: No. 12 Roosevelt vs. No. 5 Peninsula, 12:15 p.m., loser out
Gm: 12: No. 9 West Seattle vs. No. 8 Arlington, 2 p.m., loser out
