Game recaps, highlights from the semifinals, consolation games of the 4A and 3A state basketball championships

Between the Class 4A and 3A boys and girls state tournaments, 64 basketball games will be played in the Tacoma Dome this weekend. The News Tribune will be at all of them, providing updates, game highlights, interviews, recaps and stats.
Here’s everything that happened during Friday’s semifinals and loser-out consolation games.
CLASS 4A BOYS SEMIFINALS
UPCOMING GAMES
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Gm 19: No. 4 Mount Si vs. No. 7 Curtis, 3:45 p.m.
Gm 20: No. 3 Federal Way vs. No. 2 Gonzaga Prep, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A GIRLS SEMIFINALS
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 19: No. 6 Bellarmine Prep vs. No. 8 Eastlake, 7:15 p.m.
Gm 20: No. 3 Lewis and Clark vs. No. 2 Kentridge, 9 p.m.
CLASS 3A BOYS SEMIFINALS
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 19: No. 11 O’Dea vs. No. 1 Eastside Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Gm 20: No. 3 Rainier Beach vs. No. 2 Mount Spokane, 9 p.m.
CLASS 3A GIRLS SEMIFINALS
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 19: No. 4 Kamiakin vs. No. 1 Prairie, 3:45 p.m.
Gm 20: No. 3 Garfield vs. No. 2 Mount Spokane, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A BOYS CONSOLATION
NO. 11 PUYALLUP 61, NO. 1 UNION 48
For the first time since 1989, the Puyallup High School boys basketball program will take some hardware home from the Tacoma Dome.
“This group deserves it. They’ve earned it,” Vikings coach Scott Campbell said. “The unselfishness, the toughness, and the care they have for each other — they deserve it.”
The Vikings (22-8) regrouped well from Thursday’s Class 4A quarterfinals loss to fifth-seeded Mount Si, and held off the top-seeded Titans, 61-48, in a loser-out consolation game Friday morning to keep their season alive.
“We knew we had to bounce back, because we could still play for (a spot in) the fourth-place game today,” said standout junior Kendall Munson, who completed a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. “So, we came out strong, fought and got the W.”
Puyallup never trailed, and led by as many as 16 points in the second half before Union — which finished its season with just three losses, all against South Sound teams in Federal Way, Curtis and now the Vikings — cranked out a late rally.
Alishawaun Taylor cut the lead to 49-48 in the final two minutes, but Puyallup closed on a 12-0 run, which included 10 consecutive made free throws by Munson and sophomore Cobi Campbell in the final 1:15.
“They’ve had a phenomenal season,” Scott Campbell said of Union. “We knew they were going to show up. Sometimes, in this game, the disappointment overrides everything, and one team shows up and they’re not really ready to compete.
“We knew they were going to battle, and I knew our guys were going to, too. It’s a good showing by both groups. ... We played really hard, we made free throws and made timely shots. I thought we responded to their run they made in the third quarter really well.”
Cobi Campbell added 15 points for Puyallup, including his perfect 8 of 8 shooting from the free throw line in the closing minute.
Tanner Toolson led Union with 18 points, but was the only scorer in double figures for the typically sharp-shooting Titans.
“We just had to take their shooters away,” Munson said. “We read that they shot more 3’s on the season than 2’s. So, that was our game plan to take their 3’s away.”
Puyallup plays fifth-seeded Richland at 8 a.m. Saturday in the fourth-sixth place game. The Vikings took sixth in that 1989 season, and haven’t had a better finish since the program’s only state title win in 1971.
“It feels great,” Munson said. “Our school hasn’t been here in a while. We didn’t want to roll over after the loss. We wanted to keep fighting and bring something home to Puyallup.”
NO. 11 PUYALLUP
11
|10
|13
|11
—
45
NO. 1 UNION
2
|5
|14
|0
—
21
TEAM STATISTICS
P – Shooting: 18 of 39 (46.2 percent). Free throws: 21 of 28 (75). Turnovers: 18.
U – Shooting: 19 of 45 (42.2 percent). Free throws: 4 of 4 (100). Turnovers: 15.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
P – Cobi Campbell 15, Jacob Holcomb 8, Kendall Munson 15, Jaeden Ingram 8, Dylan Rhoades 8, Luke Holcomb 5, Zane Foster 2.
U – Brad Lackey 5, Houston Combs 5, Tanner Toolson 18, Alishawuan Taylor 4, Ethan Smith 9, Ariya Briscoe 3, Josh Reznick 2, Ty McCullum 2.
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 18: No. 5 Richland vs. No. 9 Kentridge, 10:30 a.m., loser out
CLASS 4A GIRLS CONSOLATION
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 17: No. 4 Central Valley vs. No. 7 Inglemoor, 12:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 18: No. 5 Glacier Peak vs. No. 1 Woodinville, 2 p.m., loser out
CLASS 3A BOYS CONSOLATION
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 17: No. 4 Marysville-Pilchuck vs. No. 10 Ingraham, 12:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 18: No. 5 Kelso vs. No. 9 Capital, 2 p.m., loser out
CLASS 3A GIRLS CONSOLATION
NO. 11 SNOHOMISH 45, NO. 15 EDMONDS-WOODWAY 21
Snohomish knew Edmonds-Woodway had some quality perimeter shooters, so in Friday morning’s Class 3A state tournament consolation game, the Panthers aimed to take away any clean looks.
The 2-3 zone was enormously effective in shutting down the Warriors, as Snohomish held Edmonds-Woodway to just seven first-half points, culminating in a 45-21 win.
“We were really just working as a team,” said Snohomish guard Kinslee Gallatin, who scored 11 points. “We knew what they were going to come out and do because we’ve played them before, so really just getting down there, playing as hard as we can and watching their 3-pointers. That’s what we know that they do. Just playing as a team.”
In the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 4, Snohomish won 46-44 thanks to some late-game heroics. But Friday’s second meeting in the Tacoma Dome wasn’t nearly as competitive.
“We knew they were shooters, we knew a couple girls have certain moves, so we just knew we had to get out on them and play hard defense,” Gallatin said. “Against them, especially, we extended (the 2-3 zone) out. We knew they were shooters. We just talked really well and moved together really well.”
The Panthers also held the Warriors scoreless in the fourth quarter. In quarters one, two and four, Edmonds-Woodway scored a total of seven points.
After a 57-39 loss to Kamiakin on Thursday, the Panthers were eager to bounce back and guarantee a spot in Saturday’s placing games.
“We were so ready,” Gallatin said. “We really wanted to get to Saturday. That’s our goal every year, to get to Saturday. We just came out and worked hard and powered through and got the win.”
Snohomish was led by Ella Gallatin, who scored a game-high 14 points. Snohomish will play for fourth or sixth place at 8 a.m. Saturday.
NO. 11 SNOHOMISH
11
|10
|13
|11
—
45
NO. 15 EDMONDS-WOODWAY
2
|5
|14
|0
—
21
TEAM STATISTICS
S – Shooting: 19 of 57 (33.3 percent). Free throws: 4 of 7 (57.1 percent). Turnovers: 9.
EW – Shooting: 9 of 41 (22 percent). Free throws 0 of 0 (0). Turnovers: 18.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
S – Ella Gallatin 14, Kinslee Gallatin 11, Courtney Perry 9, Kayla Soderstrom 4, Maya DuChesne 4, Cheyenne Rodgers 2, Jordyn Beckel 1.
EW – AJ Martineau 4, Maddie McMahon 4, Ingrid Fosberg 3, Adrienne Poling 3, Jadyen Waram 3, Kirsten Reijonen 2, Brooke Kearney 2.
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 18: No. 12 Roosevelt vs. No. 9 West Seattle, 10:30 a.m., loser out
Comments