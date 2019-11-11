Vote now for the Week 10 high school football Athlete of the Week in the South Sound

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s week ten high school football Athlete of the Week contest. The poll will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

You can read about each athlete’s accomplishments below.

The state tournament begins this week. Here are the first-round matchups for Class 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and 2B.

THE CANDIDATES

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Malaki Roberson, Graham-Kapowsin: Receiver hauled in eight receptions for 163 and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 49-6 win over Mount Vernon. Also threw a pass for a 34-yard touchdown.

Devon Nofoa-Masoe, Lakes: Lancers’ running back rushed 19 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns in 31-7 road win over Snohomish.

Caden Jumper, Eatonville: Cruisers’ QB completed 10-of-18 passes for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 57-35 win over Orting. Also rushed 14 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Ziere Ford, Puyallup: Sophomore running back rushed 23 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns in 42-21 win over Auburn Mountainview.

Dylan Paine, Tumwater: T-Birds running back rushed six times for 105 yards and three touchdowns in 66-13 win over Columbia River.

Kayde Bodine, Auburn Mountainview: Freshman QB completed 19-of-27 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in 42-21 loss to Puyallup.

Ben Hoffmann, Yelm: Tornados’ QB completed 14-of-17 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in 27-17 win over Edmonds-Woodway. Also rushed for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Caden Filer, Lincoln: Abes’ QB completed 15-of-19 passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns in 56-6 win over Rainier Beach.

Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic: Lancers’ QB completed 18-of-38 passes for 431 yards and six touchdowns in 56-22 win over North Creek.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.