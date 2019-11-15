South Sound high school football state tournament preview

Lincoln’s Julien Simon celebrates a touchdown ru during the second quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

The state tournament begins this week, with games on Friday (Nov. 15) and Saturday (Nov. 16) for teams across Washington. The South Sound is well represented across the classifications. Some of the top matchups this week:

The Puyallup Vikings stand in their tunnel before the start of the game. Puyallup played Auburn Mountainview in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Joshua Bessex Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

CLASS 4A

South Sound teams in action

No. 10 Eastlake at No. 7 Puyallup, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Sparks Stadium

No. 12 Kentwood at No. 5 Bothell, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Pop Keeney Stadium

No. 13 Gonzaga Prep at No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16

No. 16 Wenatchee at No. 1 Kennedy Catholic, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15

Intriguing matchup: No. 10 Eastlake at No. 7 Puyallup

It’s been a while since Puyallup has been truly tested, maybe going back to a 42-41 win over Union in week five. Since then, the Vikings have coasted past the bottom half of the 4A SPSL and won a district playoff game last week over 4A NPSL opponent Auburn Mountainview, 42-21.

That figures to end this week, with a matchup with Eastlake, which is as dangerous a 10-seed as they come. Eastlake has wins over Union and Mount Si this season, as well as knocking off 4A SPSL opponent Sumner in last week’s playoff game, 38-22. Wolves’ quarterback Robison is a dual-threat for Eastlake.

For Puyallup, the run-pass balance the team showed last week versus Auburn Mountainview should keep Eastlake’s defense guessing. Quarterback Luke Holcomb has spread the ball to plenty of different receivers, including brothers Joseph and Jordan Dwyer, and the Viks’ rushing attack, led by senior Isaiah Dickerson and sophomore Ziere Ford, is churning out plenty of yards behind a strong offensive line, led by left tackle Braeden Bellmer.

Who we think will move on: Puyallup, Bothell, Graham-Kapowsin, Kennedy Catholic

Bethel’s Peter Latu and Puka Sokimi celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Joshua Bessex Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

CLASS 3A

South Sound teams in action

No. 14 Seattle Prep at No. 3 Lincoln, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15

No. 10 Lakes at No. 7 Bellevue, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15

No. 12 Yelm at No. 5 Kennewick, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16

No. 13 Garfield at No. 4 Bethel, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16

No. 9 Peninsula at No. 8 Mount Spokane, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15

Intriguing matchup: No. 10 Lakes at No. 7 Bellevue

All the above games are intriguing this week, with the chance for upsets across the board. Lakes took third in the 3A Pierce County League behind Lincoln and Bethel, but the Lancers have some firepower and are searching for a big win. The opportunity could come this week, with super-sophomore Devon Nofoa-Masoe playing his best ball of the season, scoring three first-half touchdowns in last week’s 31-7 district playoff road win over Snohomish.

When Lakes lined up against Lincoln this season, the Abes only passed the ball four times the entire game, using a jumbo, run-heavy formation and running all over Lakes. The Lancers will hope their run defense has improved since then because they’ll be seeing another run-heavy team this week with Bellevue, a Wing-T offense which features a capable stable of backs, led by senior Joby Schneider, who has rushed 154 times for 969 yards and six touchdowns this season. If Lakes can slow down the road and maybe force a couple of fumbles, the Lancers should win this game. If not? It could be a long night.

Who we think will move on: Lincoln, Lakes, Kennewick, Bethel, Peninsula

Eatonville wide receiver Zach Smith fights off River Ridge linebacker Kaden Rodriguez during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

CLASS 2A

South Sound teams in action

No. 16 Franklin Pierce at No. 1 Tumwater, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15

No. 15 Ridgefield at No. 2 Steilacoom, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Mount Tahoma High School

No. 10 Eatonville at No. 7 Prosser, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16

Intriguing matchup: No. 10 Eatonville at No. 7 Prosser

The Cruisers led by do-it-all quarterback Caden Jumper, who has emerged as one of the state’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. There aren’t many defenders who can easily bring the 6-foot-3, 245-pound QB down. Jumper is built like a college linebacker but moves like a running back, and is the clear focal point of the Eatonville offense.

After getting off to an 0-2 start in non-league play, Prosser was perfect in the CWAC South, posting a 4-0 record in league play before a 32-24 win over Ellensburg in the district playoffs last week. Prosser quarterback Kaiden Rivera has been solid this season, with Case Reinmuth, Will Thompson and others at his disposal in the passing game.

Who we think will move on: Tumwater, Steilacoom, Prosser

Cascade Christian quarterback Parker Johnson photographed at Cascade Christian High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Joshua Bessex Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

CLASS 1A

South Sound teams in action

No. 16 Charles Wright at No. 1 Royal, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15

No. 10 Cascade Christian at No. 7 Lynden Christian, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15

Intriguing matchup: No. 10 Cascade Christian at No. 7 Lynden Christian

It was a little surprising to see undefeated Cascade Christian given a 10-seed, but it just goes to show how poorly regarded the Class 1A Nisqually league is around the state. The Cougars didn’t play a competitive game in league at all this season. But in non-league, Cascade Christian earned two impressive wins over Class 2A schools Eatonville and White River. Led by Yale quarterback commit Parker Johnson and receivers Isaiah and Conner Zetterberg, this offense can put up points on anyone.

The Cougars will have their hands full with Lynden Christian, co-champions of the 1A NWC, alongside Mount Baker, which Lynden Christian split the regular-season series with. Quarterback Trajan Schouten and running back Easton Stremler lead the offense.

Who we think will move on: Royal, Cascade Christian