Early signing day: South Sound high school football players headed to next level

Bethel’s Will Latu (11) stiff arms Kennedy Catholic’s Shane Aleaga. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The NCAA’s early period for high school student-athletes to sign their National Letters of Intent to play Division-I football begins Wednesday, Dec. 16. The South Sound produces blue chip talent year after year and this year is no exception. In fact, the 2021 class will likely go down as Washington’s best ever.

Here are South Sound football players who are signing their NLIs during the early signing period.

PENINSULA

Sean Skladany, LB, Eastern Washington

Read more: ‘Wrecking ball’ Skladany, 3A SSC MVP, leads Peninsula to fourth-straight state tournament appearance | Recruiting profile

EATONVILLE

Caden Jumper, TE, Washington

Read more: Eatonville’s Jumper isn’t a natural quarterback. But he made the move to help the Cruisers and has thrived | Recruiting profile

YELM

Dylan Jemtegaard, OL, Cal

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Read more: Yelm lineman Jemtegaard Pac-12 bound | Recruiting profile

TUMWATER

Jacob Schuster, DL, Minnesota

Read more: Tumwater’s Schuster, a disruptive defensive line presence, commits to Minnesota | Schuster is The Olympian’s 2019 All-Area Player of the Year | Recruiting profile

FEDERAL WAY

Ronald Davis, CB, Eastern Washington

LINCOLN

Julien Simon, LB, USC

Read more: With football IQ and talent to match, Lincoln’s Simon keys Abes’ first state semifinal appearance | Simon commits to USC | Recruiting profile

KENNEDY CATHOLIC

Sam Huard, QB, Washington

Junior Alexander, WR, Arizona State

Jabez Tinae, WR, Washington

Read more: Huard is chasing state records | Alexander commits to ASU | The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area team

BETHEL

Will Latu, LB, Washington

Kekoa Visperas, QB, Eastern Washington

Oge Feo, LB, Sacramento State

Read more: Bethel’s Will Latu the heartbeat of Braves team in 2019 | Latu commits to UW | Kekoa Visperas’ stock rose with a strong offseason | Latu recruiting profile | Visperas recruiting profile | Feo recruiting profile

STEILACOOM

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Chance McDonald, QB, Western Kentucky

D.J. Fryar, LB, Arizona

Read more: Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka, nation’s No. 1 receiver, commits to Ohio State | Emeka Egbuka was The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area Player of the Year | McDonald put up huge numbers for the 2A state runner-up in 2019 | Fryar commits to Arizona

TIMBERLINE

Dwight (DJ) Togiola, DL, Nevada

Lysander Moeolo, OL, Nevada

Did we miss anyone? Email TNT preps coordinator Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com.