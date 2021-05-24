Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (May 17-22)

Lincoln’s Kristol Ayson records a layup. The Lady Abes routed the Wilson Rams, 85-46, in a crosstown rivalry game on their home court in Tacoma on Friday, May 21, 2021. dperine@thenewstribune.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (May 17-22). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith or send a direct message on Twitter (@smithlm12) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Kaitlyn Anardi, Auburn Riverside softball: Finished 6-for-10 with three runs scored, two doubles, four RBI and two stolen bases in wins over Thomas Jefferson and Auburn and the 4A/3A NPSL crossover championship win over Tahoma.

Asjon Anderson, Mount Tahoma boys basketball: Poured in 44 points on 17-of-19 shooting and added six steals and three assists in a win over Stadium.

Kristol Ayson, Lincoln girls basketball: Finished with a game-high 26 points in a win over Lakes and game-high 35 points in a win over Wilson.

Emma Dazell, Tahoma softball: Finished 8-for-13 with three runs scored, three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and a walk in wins over Decatur, Kentlake and Kennedy Catholic and a loss to Auburn Riverside in the 4A/3A NPSL crossover championship game.

Jackson Dorsey, Wilson boys basketball: Scored 12 points and blocked five shots in a win over Spanaway Lake and added 17 points and nine rebounds in a win over Lincoln.

Nic Ferencko, Bellarmine Prep boys basketball: Finished with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win over Peninsula and 21 points in a loss to Gig Harbor.

Atreonia Garner, Spanaway Lake girls basketball: Scored 21 points, while adding nine rebounds and seven steals in a loss to Wilson, and collected a double-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and five steals in a loss to Bonney Lake.

Kaiea Higa, Tahoma softball: Finished 11-for-15 with eight runs scored, a double, three home runs, six RBI, two walks and a stolen base in wins over Decatur, Kentlake and Kennedy Catholic and a loss to Auburn Riverside in the 4A/3A NPSL crossover championship game. Also broke Tahoma’s career home run record.

Julius Hooks, Tahoma baseball: Finished 5-for-10 with five runs scored, a double, two RBI and four stolen bases in two wins over Kentridge and the 4A/3A NPSL crossover championship win over Kentlake.

Matt Lewis, Tahoma baseball: Earned the win in the 4A/3A NPSL crossover championship game against Kentlake, tossing five innings and allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking two. Also finished 3-for-8 with two runs scored, an RBI, two walks and a stolen base in two wins over Kentridge and the win over Kentlake.

Cayden McDaniel, Wilson boys basketball: Scored a game-high 23 points in a win over Spanaway Lake and game-high 30 in a win over Lincoln.

Kamana Nahaku, Auburn Mountainview baseball: Finished 6-for-13 with six runs scored, a double, home run, five RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in two wins over Kent Meridian and a loss to Kennedy Catholic.

Melina Ness, Auburn Riverside softball: Finished 4-for-7 with two runs scored, a home run, four RBI and two walks in wins over Thomas Jefferson and Auburn and the 4A/3A NPSL crossover championship win over Tahoma. Also had the decisive hit in the walk-off win over the Bears.

David Pardey Jr., Kentlake baseball: Finished 6-for-10 with a double in two losses to Auburn Riverside and the 4A/3A NPSL crossover championship loss to Tahoma. Also tossed a scoreless inning and struck out two while walking three in the title game.

Logan Pierce, Tahoma baseball: Finished 4-for-8 with two runs scored, two doubles, two RBI and three walks in two wins over Kentridge and the 4A/3A NPSL crossover championship win over Kentlake. Also tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three and walking one in a win over Kentridge.

Raquel Reising, Auburn Riverside softball: Finished 7-for-10 with eight runs scored, a double, three home runs, eight RBI and three stolen bases in wins over Thomas Jefferson and Auburn and the 4A/3A NPSL crossover championship win over Tahoma.

Will Schroeder, White River boys basketball: Poured in 39 points, including 10 first-half 3-pointers in a win over Orting.

Alexis Willis, Spanaway Lake girls basketball: Collected a double-double with 34 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists in a loss to Wilson, and added 12 points, six rebounds and seven steals in a loss to Bonney Lake.

Joclyen Wyatt, Wilson girls basketball: Poured in 40 points in a win over Spanaway Lake and 24 in a loss to Lincoln.