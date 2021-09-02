High school football roundup: Sumner explodes for 62-22 win over Emerald Ridge

Sumner takes the field before the game. Sumner played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

The high school football season in Washington has officially kicked off. Miss any of our preseason coverage? Here’s some of what we’ve written about so far:

In the South Sound, Sumner hosted Emerald Ridge on Thursday in one of the area’s first games of the season.

SUMNER 62, EMERALD RIDGE 22

Sumner took a 41-14 lead into the locker room at halftime, and never looked back in a 62-22 victory over Emerald Ridge Thursday night.

Reigning 4A SPSL-MVP Peyton Wing averaged an eye-popping 20.4 yards per carry, amassing 204 yards on just ten tries. He cashed in for three scores, and Spartans quarterback Bo Carlson threw for another trio of touchdowns on 188 yards through the air.

BOX SCORE

Emerald Ridge 7 7 8 0 — 22

Sumner 14 24 10 14 — 62

AUBURN 56, STADIUM 8

Just how dominant was Amari Goodfellow Thursday night? The Auburn quarterback scored seven touchdowns, one shy of Stadium’s eight total points.

Goodfellow threw three touchdowns -- and ran for another four -- in the Trojans’ 56-8 win over Stadium. He completed 16 of his 30 passes for 229 yards, and took the ball himself 14 times for another 82 yards on the ground.

Auburn’s lead had already reached 22 by halftime, but the Trojans found the end zone three more times in the third, and coasted to a season-opening victory.

“He did a good job of moving the chains and keeping plays alive,” Auburn coach Aaron Chantler said of Goodfellow. “He’s our main touchdown threat.”

BOX SCORE

Auburn 16 12 22 6 — 56

Stadium 0 6 0 2 — 8

RIVER RIDGE 14, FIFE 10

Led by senior Emilio Lopez, the Hawks edged out the Trojans in a game that was won in the trenches. A first-half goal-line stand preserved the 10-7 Trojan lead, but gave the Hawks the momentum swing in the second half to win their opening game.