Breaking down the 2019 Seattle Mariners’ roster, rotation and bullpen

The Seattle Mariners took an expanded roster to Tokyo for their season-opening series against the Oakland A’s last week — and came back home with an MLB-leading 2-0 record. The club has since pared down its roster to get ready for the regular season.
Here’s what the 25-man roster will look like when the Mariners host the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox in their home opener Thursday afternoon.
STARTING PITCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
7
Marco Gonzales
L-L
6-1
195
27
1 year
34
Felix Hernandez
R-R
6-3
225
32
13 years
18
Yusei Kikuchi
L-L
6-0
194
27
Rookie
8
Mike Leake
R-R
5-10
170
31
9 years
49
Wade LeBlanc
L-L
6-3
205
34
5 years
The skinny: After impressing during his first full season with the organization in 2018, Gonzaga product Marco Gonzales (13-9, 4.00 ERA in 29 starts) solidified his role as the M’s ace. In Tokyo, he became the first Seattle pitcher not named Felix Hernandez to get the Opening Day starting nod since Erik Bedard in 2008. The M’s will look to Gonzales to set the tone during this restructuring season. Japanese rookie Yusei Kikuchi, who made his MLB debut in his home country last week, will pitch in the No. 2 spot, followed by veterans Leake and LeBlanc, who should offer some stability to a young roster. Hernandez, in the final year of his contract, is slated to pitch every fifth day, but his long-term future with the club remains uncertain.
RELIEF PITCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
60
Chasen Bradford
R-R
6-1
229
29
1 year
65
Brandon Brennan
R-R
6-4
220
27
Rookie
55
Roenis Elias
L-L
6-1
205
30
3 years
67
Matt Festa
R-R
6-2
195
26
Rookie
35
Cory Gearrin
R-R
6-1
205
32
5 years
59
Zac Rosscup
R-L
6-2
220
30
3 years
52
Nick Rumbelow
R-R
6-0
190
27
1 year
43
Hunter Strickland
R-R
6-3
225
30
3 years
The skinny: How the M’s would shape their bullpen was one of the biggest questions entering the 2019 season. But, manager Scott Servais is in no hurry to define roles, and the fluidity worked just fine in Japan. In a pair of wins in Tokyo, eight relievers combined to allow five runs on eight hits in 10 1/3 innings while striking out 11 batters — and six of those relievers held the A’s scoreless in the frames they pitched. Hunter Strikland, who the M’s signed as a free agent in January, picked up both saves, and will serve as the replacement for former closer Edwin Diaz. Diaz finished 2018 with an MLB-leading 57 saves, which is tied for the second-most all-time in a single season. He was traded to the Mets in December, along with slugger Robinson Cano and cash considerations, for Jay Bruce and four prospects.
CATCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
36
David Freitas
R-R
6-3
225
30
1 year
22
Omar Narvaez
L-R
5-11
220
27
2 years
The skinny: Narvaez figures to be the everyday catcher, with Freitas as his backup, after the M’s traded longtime starter Mike Zunino to Tampa Bay in exchange for outfielders Mallex Smith and Jake Fraley in November. Seattle also acquired Narvaez in November from the Chicago White Sox, in a trade for right-hander Alex Colome. Narvaez played partial seasons in Chicago each of the past three years, and produced a .274/.366/.379 slash line in 221 appearances with the White Sox. Freitas spent four stints with the Mariners in 2018, but made the majority of his starts in Triple-A Tacoma.
INFIELDERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
1
Tim Beckham
R-R
6-1
205
29
4 years
9
Dee Gordon
L-R
5-11
170
30
6 years
27
Ryon Healy
R-R
6-5
225
27
2 years
25
Dylan Moore
R-R
6-0
200
26
Rookie
20
Daniel Vogelbach
L-R
6-0
250
26
Rookie
The skinny: Veteran third baseman Kyle Seager injured his left hand diving for a ball in a spring training game, had surgery to repair a tendon on March 12, and is expected to miss at least several weeks. That’s how Ryon Healy — who appeared in 131 games at first base in 2018 — became the M’s regular starter at third. Moore, who won the utility job over Kristopher Negron as a rookie, will also fill in at third, Servais says. Healy’s move also helped clear a logjam at first base this spring, where duties will likely be shared between Dan Vogelbach, who is out of minor-league options, Jay Bruce and Edwin Encarnacion. With Cano gone, Gordon is back to regularly playing second base, after playing about one third of the 2018 season in center field. Tim Beckham is on a one-year deal with the M’s and won the starting shortstop role, but top prospect J.P. Crawford isn’t expected to stay in Triple-A Tacoma for long.
OUTFIELDERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
32
Jay Bruce
L-L
6-3
225
31
10 years
17
Mitch Haniger
R-R
6-2
215
28
2 years
16
Domingo Santana
R-R
6-5
220
26
3 years
0
Mallex Smith
L-R
5-10
180
25
2 years
The skinny: After missing much of the spring with an elbow strain, center fielder Mallex Smith says he’s ready to go when the Red Sox come to town Thursday. Smith, whom the Mariners acquired from Tampa Bay in the Mike Zunino trade, started both exhibition games in center, and led off, against the Padres at T-Mobile Park earlier in the week. He had a breakout season with the Rays in 2018, including tying for the American League lead in triples (10). With Smith back, Mitch Haniger is back in his familiar right field spot. And Domingo Santana, who the M’s acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in December for outfielder Ben Gamel and right-hander Noah Zavolas, is projected to be the regular starter in left. Servais said this spring that the M’s will roll out several different looks in the infield and outfield this season, as they continue to restructure for the future.
DESIGNATED HITTER
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
10
Edwin Encarnacion
R-R
6-1
230
36
13 years
The skinny: With plenty of options at first base, Edwin Encarnacion, whom the M’s acquired from Cleveland in December, will feature as the club’s DH most days. The veteran has a career slash line of .264/.353/.497, and hit .246 with the Indians in 2018. Jay Bruce and Daniel Vogelbach are other candidates at DH.
