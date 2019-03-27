Seattle Mariners

Breaking down the 2019 Seattle Mariners’ roster, rotation and bullpen

By Lauren Smith

March 27, 2019 11:00 AM

Mariners’ Domingo Santana smiles as he steps into the batters box. The Seattle Mariners played the San Diego Padres in a exhibition baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Mariners' Domingo Santana smiles as he steps into the batters box. The Seattle Mariners played the San Diego Padres in a exhibition baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Mariners’ Domingo Santana smiles as he steps into the batters box. The Seattle Mariners played the San Diego Padres in a exhibition baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
SEATTLE

The Seattle Mariners took an expanded roster to Tokyo for their season-opening series against the Oakland A’s last week — and came back home with an MLB-leading 2-0 record. The club has since pared down its roster to get ready for the regular season.

Here’s what the 25-man roster will look like when the Mariners host the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox in their home opener Thursday afternoon.

STARTING PITCHERS

No.

Name

B-T

Ht.

Wt.

Age

MLB Service

7

Marco Gonzales

L-L

6-1

195

27

1 year

34

Felix Hernandez

R-R

6-3

225

32

13 years

18

Yusei Kikuchi

L-L

6-0

194

27

Rookie

8

Mike Leake

R-R

5-10

170

31

9 years

49

Wade LeBlanc

L-L

6-3

205

34

5 years

The skinny: After impressing during his first full season with the organization in 2018, Gonzaga product Marco Gonzales (13-9, 4.00 ERA in 29 starts) solidified his role as the M’s ace. In Tokyo, he became the first Seattle pitcher not named Felix Hernandez to get the Opening Day starting nod since Erik Bedard in 2008. The M’s will look to Gonzales to set the tone during this restructuring season. Japanese rookie Yusei Kikuchi, who made his MLB debut in his home country last week, will pitch in the No. 2 spot, followed by veterans Leake and LeBlanc, who should offer some stability to a young roster. Hernandez, in the final year of his contract, is slated to pitch every fifth day, but his long-term future with the club remains uncertain.

TNT_MarinersPadres_0033.jpg
Mariners reliever Brandon Brennan throws a pitch. The Seattle Mariners played the San Diego Padres in a exhibition baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

RELIEF PITCHERS

No.

Name

B-T

Ht.

Wt.

Age

MLB Service

60

Chasen Bradford

R-R

6-1

229

29

1 year

65

Brandon Brennan

R-R

6-4

220

27

Rookie

55

Roenis Elias

L-L

6-1

205

30

3 years

67

Matt Festa

R-R

6-2

195

26

Rookie

35

Cory Gearrin

R-R

6-1

205

32

5 years

59

Zac Rosscup

R-L

6-2

220

30

3 years

52

Nick Rumbelow

R-R

6-0

190

27

1 year

43

Hunter Strickland

R-R

6-3

225

30

3 years

The skinny: How the M’s would shape their bullpen was one of the biggest questions entering the 2019 season. But, manager Scott Servais is in no hurry to define roles, and the fluidity worked just fine in Japan. In a pair of wins in Tokyo, eight relievers combined to allow five runs on eight hits in 10 1/3 innings while striking out 11 batters — and six of those relievers held the A’s scoreless in the frames they pitched. Hunter Strikland, who the M’s signed as a free agent in January, picked up both saves, and will serve as the replacement for former closer Edwin Diaz. Diaz finished 2018 with an MLB-leading 57 saves, which is tied for the second-most all-time in a single season. He was traded to the Mets in December, along with slugger Robinson Cano and cash considerations, for Jay Bruce and four prospects.

CATCHERS

No.

Name

B-T

Ht.

Wt.

Age

MLB Service

36

David Freitas

R-R

6-3

225

30

1 year

22

Omar Narvaez

L-R

5-11

220

27

2 years

The skinny: Narvaez figures to be the everyday catcher, with Freitas as his backup, after the M’s traded longtime starter Mike Zunino to Tampa Bay in exchange for outfielders Mallex Smith and Jake Fraley in November. Seattle also acquired Narvaez in November from the Chicago White Sox, in a trade for right-hander Alex Colome. Narvaez played partial seasons in Chicago each of the past three years, and produced a .274/.366/.379 slash line in 221 appearances with the White Sox. Freitas spent four stints with the Mariners in 2018, but made the majority of his starts in Triple-A Tacoma.

TNT_FanFest_0021.jpg
Ryon Healy warms up during Mariners Fan Fest at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex

INFIELDERS

No.

Name

B-T

Ht.

Wt.

Age

MLB Service

1

Tim Beckham

R-R

6-1

205

29

4 years

9

Dee Gordon

L-R

5-11

170

30

6 years

27

Ryon Healy

R-R

6-5

225

27

2 years

25

Dylan Moore

R-R

6-0

200

26

Rookie

20

Daniel Vogelbach

L-R

6-0

250

26

Rookie

The skinny: Veteran third baseman Kyle Seager injured his left hand diving for a ball in a spring training game, had surgery to repair a tendon on March 12, and is expected to miss at least several weeks. That’s how Ryon Healy — who appeared in 131 games at first base in 2018 — became the M’s regular starter at third. Moore, who won the utility job over Kristopher Negron as a rookie, will also fill in at third, Servais says. Healy’s move also helped clear a logjam at first base this spring, where duties will likely be shared between Dan Vogelbach, who is out of minor-league options, Jay Bruce and Edwin Encarnacion. With Cano gone, Gordon is back to regularly playing second base, after playing about one third of the 2018 season in center field. Tim Beckham is on a one-year deal with the M’s and won the starting shortstop role, but top prospect J.P. Crawford isn’t expected to stay in Triple-A Tacoma for long.

TNT_MarinersPadres_0038.jpg
Mallex Smith walks to the on-deck circle. The Seattle Mariners played the San Diego Padres in a exhibition baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

OUTFIELDERS

No.

Name

B-T

Ht.

Wt.

Age

MLB Service

32

Jay Bruce

L-L

6-3

225

31

10 years

17

Mitch Haniger

R-R

6-2

215

28

2 years

16

Domingo Santana

R-R

6-5

220

26

3 years

0

Mallex Smith

L-R

5-10

180

25

2 years

The skinny: After missing much of the spring with an elbow strain, center fielder Mallex Smith says he’s ready to go when the Red Sox come to town Thursday. Smith, whom the Mariners acquired from Tampa Bay in the Mike Zunino trade, started both exhibition games in center, and led off, against the Padres at T-Mobile Park earlier in the week. He had a breakout season with the Rays in 2018, including tying for the American League lead in triples (10). With Smith back, Mitch Haniger is back in his familiar right field spot. And Domingo Santana, who the M’s acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in December for outfielder Ben Gamel and right-hander Noah Zavolas, is projected to be the regular starter in left. Servais said this spring that the M’s will roll out several different looks in the infield and outfield this season, as they continue to restructure for the future.

DESIGNATED HITTER

No.

Name

B-T

Ht.

Wt.

Age

MLB Service

10

Edwin Encarnacion

R-R

6-1

230

36

13 years

The skinny: With plenty of options at first base, Edwin Encarnacion, whom the M’s acquired from Cleveland in December, will feature as the club’s DH most days. The veteran has a career slash line of .264/.353/.497, and hit .246 with the Indians in 2018. Jay Bruce and Daniel Vogelbach are other candidates at DH.

