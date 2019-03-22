The Mariners are back from Japan. Here’s how you can catch up with them before Thursday’s home opener

The Seattle Mariners are back from Japan, and will hold the best MLB record until at least next weekend.

Plenty of baseball happened during the club’s two-game series in the Tokyo Dome — the Mariners topped American League West rival Oakland twice, introduced several newcomers, and longtime Seattle legend Ichiro Suzuki announced his retirement.

But, with nearly a week still to go before the Mariners play their traditional home opener Thursday at T-Mobile Park against the Boston Red Sox, here’s how you can catch up with the team in the meantime.

MARINERS FANFEST

The club’s annual FanFest celebration will be hosted at T-Mobile Park this weekend, and runs both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This year’s event will be focused around a team workout on the field each day which will begin at 1 p.m., and give fans an opportunity to watch the players take batting practice and run through drills.

Any home runs hit, or baseballs that are hit out of play that a fan catches, can be exchanged at Section 138 on the main concourse for an autographed ball.

Several more attractions will be available for fans as in past seasons. Fans will have an opportunity to take photos with select Mariners players, accessible at Section 138, until 11:45 a.m. each day on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans can also take photos on the pitching mound, via Section 140, until 12:15 p.m. each day, pose with the Mariner Moose at Section 191, and visit Edgar Martinez’s retired number in center field, as his Hall of Fame induction approaches.

Catch fly balls in the outfield (Section 144) or play catch in the outfield (Section 114) until 12:15 p.m. each day, test your pitching speed (Section 191), or take a run around the bases (Section 116) after the team completes its workout.

The Mariners Hall of Fame will also be open for viewing, there will be prize wheels for spinning, face painting stations, and a giant inflatable slide.

The Mariners Team Store will host a sidewalk sale at Section 143 with select discounts, and ticket packages for the season will be available for purchase at Section 151.

EXHIBITION GAMES

Before the Mariners open a six-game set at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in Seattle — a four-game series against the Red Sox, and two-game series against the Los Angeles Angles — they’ll play a pair of exhibition games against the San Diego Padres.

Seattle hosts its Cactus League stadium partner at 7:10 p.m. Monday and 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners tied the Padres once, and lost to them once in a pair of spring training meetings.

Wednesday will be an off day before baseball’s traditional Opening Day on Thursday.