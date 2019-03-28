Opening Day ... in Seattle, not Tokyo ... is festive for Mariners at newly branded T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais doesn’t know if last week’s season-opening series in Japan gave the club any advantages heading into Thursday’s home opener.
But he does know this — the Mariners had the best record in baseball (2-0) when the day began, and he was glad to be back in their home park to kick the regular season into gear.
“I like the fact that we’re in our ball park, although we had very good fan support in Tokyo,” Servais said. “It’s always different. Your opening day at home is a good feeling for guys.
“They’re anxious, they want to get out, they want to get that first hit under their belt at home. It’s nice having the fans behind you. Everybody wants to see a win Opening Day.”
Plus, there was plenty of fanfare as the Mariners christened the newly branded T-Mobile Park.
Seattle rapper Macklemore played a short set from The Pen in center field — including his famous Dave Niehaus and 1995 season tribute song, “My Oh My” — just after the players were introduced.
Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready played the National Anthem to a roaring crowd.
And, the Mariners unveiled a “Countdown to Cooperstown” in right center, which was set to 115 days, to honor Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez.
Martinez threw out the first pitch to outfielder Mitch Haniger.
‘VINTAGE FELIX’
Felix Hernandez, who is the fifth starter this season, threw a simulated game during Wednesday’s off day. He had started 10 consecutive Opening Days before this season when Marco Gonzales pitched in the season opener.
Hernandez will make his first start of the season Monday, in the first of a two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. He finished 8-14 with a 5.55 ERA in 28 starts last season.
“I thought it was pretty good early on,” Servais said. “It was a controlled environment, obviously, kind of controlling the number of pitches he throws per inning.
“Going out there, I thought early in the outing it was vintage Felix, good stuff. I thought his energy level was pretty good. It’s hard to get up for something like that. But, I thought he got something out of it.”
Hernandez was visibly frustrated at the Mariners’ spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz. early this month when addressing the the club’s decision to start Gonzales in Tokyo.
Gonzales also earned the start in Thursday’s home opener against the Boston Red Sox.
GORDON HONORS ICHIRO
Second baseman Dee Gordon honored former Mariners great Ichiro Suzuki, who announced his retirement during the club’s trip to Japan, by taking out a full page add in Thursday morning’s edition of The Seattle Times.
“It’s just kind of something that came to me,” Gordon said. “Honestly, I didn’t think that writing like an Instagram post or something would be meaningful enough.”
Gordon said the time he spent playing with Ichiro was meaningful. While he was sad to see him retire, Gordon is glad the former Mariners outfielder is happy.
“He meant a lot to me,” Gordon said. “So, I just wanted to do something that showed that I cared and that I appreciate his time.”
The biggest takeaway Gordon said he had from his relationship with Ichiro was the person he is.
“People don’t know him much as a person,” Gordon said. “I was one of the few lucky ones to get to know him as a person.”
