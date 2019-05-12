Mariners make more moves, including placing Felix Hernandez on 10-day IL

Seattle’s Felix Hernandez pitches in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 13, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Seattle Mariners shook their active roster up again Sunday morning, recalling a pair of relievers from Triple-A, optioning their rookie center fielder, and placing former ace Felix Hernandez on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

With Hernandez out, the Mariners recalled right-handed relievers Dan Altavilla from Double-A Arkansas and Parker Markel from Triple-A Tacoma. Outfielder Braden Bishop was optioned to Tacoma.

Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters in Boston that Hernandez reported shoulder discomfort following his start Saturday. He also reportedly felt pinching near the end of his outing.

Hernandez (1-4, 6.52 ERA) collected his 2,500th career strikeout in the loss against the Red Sox, but left the game after 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs on six hits. After a convincing start to his season, the 33-year-old right-hander has allowed 14 runs in his last two starts, pitching a combined 7 1/3 innings.

Hernandez joins veteran left-hander Wade LeBlanc (oblique) as the second pitcher in Seattle’s starting rotation currently on the IL. LeBlanc is headed for a rehab assignment, and could rejoin the team soon.

The Mariners return to Seattle on Monday night for a two-game set against Oakland, but have an off day Wednesday should they need to rely on four starters through one cycle of the rotation.

Altavilla was on Seattle’s Opening Day roster, appearing in the Japan series, but was optioned to Tacoma on March 23, along with Bishop, to trim the active roster to 25 players.





He pitched in five games with the Rainiers with an 11.57 ERA, allowing six earned runs across 4 2/3 innings. He was sent to Arkansas, where he collected a 1-0 record and two saves without allowing a run and striking out 10 in 7 2/3 innings.

Markel has recorded an impressive 3-0 record with a 0.52 ERA in Arkansas and Tacoma, allowing just one earned run across 17 1/3 innings, and picking up four saves. In his 13 relief appearances he has 35 strikeouts and has walked just seven batters. He will make his MLB debut in his first appearance.

Bishop was optioned back to Tacoma nearly two weeks after this promotion. He was called up at the end of April to replace struggling center fielder Mallex Smith, who is currently with the Rainiers.

Bishop played in seven games with the Mariners during this stint, and was 2 for 19 with six strikeouts, two RBIs and one run scored during the East Coast swing. He recorded his first major league hit in Cleveland on May 5.

Bishop was named to the Opening Day roster this season, and made his MLB debut in Japan.