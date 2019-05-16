Mallex Smith back with Mariners after 2-week stint in Triple-A

Mallex Smith (8) during the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Albuquerque Isotopes in a Triple-A baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 4, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

After spending two weeks with Triple-A Tacoma to regroup from a slow start to the season, Seattle Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith was recalled by the club Thursday.

He was originally optioned to Tacoma on April 30 after posting a .165/.255/.247 slash line during the first month of the season, and had a 15-game stretch where he was 3-for-46 (.065) with 18 strikeouts. He was hitless in his final 24 at-bats with the Mariners.





“I’m not coming down here to go through the motions,” Smith said after arriving in Tacoma. “At the end of the day, you have to perform. I’m not down here on assignment, I got optioned. So, ultimately, I’m a minor-leaguer.

“Just like every other minor-leaguer, I’ve got to put in the necessary effort and earn my right to be back in the major leagues. That’s what I’m focusing on right now.”

Smith played in 10 games with the Rainiers, hitting 15-for-45 (.333) with three doubles, one homer, three walks and six RBIs. He also scored eight runs and his seven stolen bases during a short stay were ranked tied for seventh in the Pacific Coast League entering Thursday, despite appearing in far fewer games than other Triple-A players.

He also worked defensively with former Mariners All-Star center fielder Mike Cameron, who recently rejoined the organization as a coach on the player development staff.

Rookie infielder Shed Long was optioned to Tacoma in a corresponding roster move. Long was promoted on May 10 to help the Mariners’ ailing infield, and was 0-for-9 with two walks in three appearances.

Before he was called up to Seattle, Long was batting .276 with the Rainiers with five doubles, four triples, five homers, 14 walks and 21 RBIs.