Mariners outfield prospect Kyle Lewis homers in MLB debut

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Kyle Lewis broke up a no-hitter by crushing his first MLB homer in the fifth inning Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park, hours after he was promoted from Double-A Arkansas.

It was also the first hit of the 24-year-old’s young career, in just his second at-bat. Lewis turned on a high-and-inside fastball from Cincinnati starter Trevor Bauer, cranking it 426 feet to Seattle’s bullpen in left at a 102.6 mph exit velocity. The homer tied the game at 1-1, and broke up a string of 12 consecutive batters retired by Bauer, who had allowed only a first-inning walk to that point.

Lewis was one of four September call-ups from Arkansas who joined the Mariners on Tuesday. Right-hander Justin Dunn, the No. 5 prospect who is scheduled to start Thursday, right-handed reliever Art Warren (No. 26) and utility infielder Donnie Walton (No. 28) were also called up.

Lewis is one of a handful of prospects in Seattle’s organization who could break with the big-league club full time sooner rather than later. He was the first of the four prospects to appear in a game, making his MLB debut by starting in right field against the Reds.

“He’s been playing a lot,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He had a good postseason over there with Arkansas. We’re a little short on outfielders, so there’s plenty of opportunity for him. He’s had a good season. He’s had a healthy season. That was the goal, for him to get through the whole year figuring some things out. Like a lot of young players, still got a ways to go in his development, but I’m excited.”

The Mariners’ top pick in the 2016 draft, Lewis has missed substantial development time to injuries, but hit .407 in 13 spring training games for the Mariners before logging 122 games with Arkansas and slashing at .263/.342/.398 with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 62 RBIs.

He split his time with the Travelers this season pretty evenly between left field (49 games), center (36), and right (15), and is ultimately projected to be a regular in the Mariners’ outfield.

