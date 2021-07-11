Mariners draft tracker: Seattle will make first pick at No. 12 overall

A baseball is picked up during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, April 14, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Major League Baseball’s annual first-year player draft begins Sunday, with the Mariners set to make their first-round selection at No. 12 overall.

The first round will be televised on ESPN.

The Mariners have opted to draft college pitchers — including Logan Gilbert (now in Seattle’s starting rotation) in 2018 out of Stetson, George Kirby (now at High-A Everett) in 2019 from Elon, and Emerson Hancock (High-A Everett) in 2020 from Georgia — each of the past three years.

Will that trend continue, or will Seattle select a position player with its top pick in 2021?

This year’s draft will include 20 rounds overall, with Rounds 2-10 set for Monday and Rounds 11-20 for Tuesday. All rounds Monday and Tuesday will be televised on MLB Network.

The News Tribune will update this tracker throughout the draft with each of Seattle’s picks.

This story will be updated.