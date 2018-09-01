The decision the Seahawks must make by Saturday on whether defensive end Dion Jordan will be able to return soon from a stress fracture in his leg has ramifications for other moves the team must take to get its 90-man roster down to 53 by the NFL’s deadline.
The decision the Seahawks must make by Saturday on whether defensive end Dion Jordan will be able to return soon from a stress fracture in his leg has ramifications for other moves the team must take to get its 90-man roster down to 53 by the NFL’s deadline. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Dion Jordan passes physical to aid needy pass rush, Seahawks cut Darboh, trade to get to 53

By Gregg Bell

September 01, 2018 05:39 PM

The last of the trades, waives, cuts and moves the Seahawks announced involving 42 players Saturday was their most important.

They got back a pass rusher they truly need.

Dion Jordan passed his physical after missing the entire preseason with a stress fracture in his leg. That means the former first-round draft choice who entered the year expected to start at defensive end is on Seattle’s first active roster for the regular season. Jordan is now poised to join a pass rush that sure needs him and more.

Veteran cornerback Byron Maxwell went on injured reserve Saturday among Seattle’s moves to get to 53 players for the start of the regular season. That seemingly hands the starting right-cornerback job to Dontae Johnson, while rookie Tre Flowers develops into the role.

After all the debate the last couple weeks on who will be the sixth and final wide receiver, the Seahawks kept only five: Doug Baldwin (returning from the left-knee injury that kept him out all preseason), resurgent, 34-year-old Brandon Marshall, newly re-signed Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown and David Moore.

Moore, the 2017 seventh-round pick from lower-division East Central in Oklahoma, won his job with an impressive preseason catching passes and returning punts.

Marshall was never in danger of not making the roster. Not after he showed in the first week of training camp in early August he was back from toe and ankle surgeries plus a hamstring injury. Quarterback Russell Wilson has spent a lot of extra time during and after practices this month working with the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. In fact, Marshall may start the opener at Denver Sept. 9.

The Seahawks waived Keenan Reynolds and former University of Washington wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow after their impressive training camps and preseason games.

Seattle also released two draft choices from last year: third-round pick Amara Darboh, the wide receiver from Michigan who had leg and clavicle injuries keep him off the field almost all of August, and sixth-round pick Mike Tyson, a backup safety.

Nothing in the Seahawks’ official release on their moves Saturday mentioned Earl Thomas. The All-Pro safety remains on the reserve/did-not-report list, as his holdout enters its sixth week with no end in sight.

The Seahawks terminated the contract of former Rams starter Maurice Alexander, who was injured this month then failed to seize the starting strong-safety job. That means it will be Bradley McDougald at strong safety and 2017 draft choice Tedric Thompson debuting at free safety for Thomas next weekend in the opener.

The Seahawks released rookie quarterback Alex McGough with the intent of him clearing league waivers so they can put him on their 10-man practice squad; they will form that early this coming week.

Darboh could end up on the practice squad, too, but it more likely to have another team claim him on waivers in the next 24 hours.

Veteran backup quarterback Austin Davis went on injured reserve two days after playing the first half of the preseason finale and throwing for 194 yards against Oakland. That makes Brett Hundley Russell Wilson’s backup to begin the regular season. The Seahawks traded a sixth-round pick to Green Bay this past week to get Hundley.

Jordan moving off the physically-unable-to-perform list Saturday doesn’t ensure he will play in eight days when the Seahawks play their opener at Denver. It does show the Seahawks believed he will be back within a month, and certainly before the first six weeks of the regular season. That’s how long Jordan would have missed had he started the regular season still on the PUP list.

Ed Dickson will miss the first six weeks. The Seahawks put the tight end they signed to a three-year contract in March to replace Jimmy Graham on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Seattle still has three tight ends on the active roster to begin the season. That’s because it traded wide receiver and special-teams player Marcus Johnson to Indianapolis for tight end Darrell Daniels, a former University of Washington Husky. Nick Vannett and rookie Will Dissly from UW are the other tight ends. So two of the three tight ends are former Huskies.

Seattle acquired Johnson from Philadelphia in March in the Michael Bennett trade. Johnson appeared on track to get one of the final wide-receiver spots on the Seahawks’ roster. David Moore, the seventh-round pick from 2017 from lower-division East Central in Oklahoma, got that instead after his impressive preseason.

The Seahawks kept five tailbacks and one fullback. Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, C.J. Proise, Mike Davis and J.D. McKIssic (two weeks into a four-to-six week recovery from a broken bone in his foot) are the tailbacks. Tre Madden is the lone fullback, after coach Pete Carroll talked about Vannett being able to be a blocking fullback, if need be.

Need not be, for now, anyway.

Veteran guard J.R. Sweezy made the roster over Jordan Roos, even though Sweezy did not play in any of the preseason games because of a high-ankle sprain. Carroll said Thursday Sweezy will be ready to contribute this coming week.

Seattle acquired former Washington State safety Shalom Luani from Oakland for a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft. The Raiders drafted the 24-year-old Luani in the seventh round in 2017.

As expected, Austin Calitro made the 53-man roster as the backup middle linebacker. The second-year free agent from Villanova showed in the preseason he could be the best backup All-Pro Bobby Wagner has had since Seattle drafted Wagner in 2012.

All of the Seahawks’ moves Saturday to get the 90-man preseason roster down to 53:

WAIVED: LB D.J. Alexander, CB Elijah Battle, OT Isaiah Battle, G Willie Beavers, CB Jeremy Boykins, WR Marvin Bracey, TE Kyle Carter, WR Amara Darboh, LB Josh Forrest, WR Cyril Grayson, C Marcus Henry, RB Gerald Holmes, DT Joey Ivie, S Lorenzo Jerome, CB Akeem King, FB Daniel Marx, QB Alex McGough, G Skyler Phillips, LB Jacob Pugh, CB Trovon Reed, WR Keenan Reynolds, G Jordan Roos, WR Caleb Scott, TE Tyrone Swoopes, RB Justin Stockton, WR Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR Malik Turner, CB Mike Tyson, TE Clayton Wilson.

WAIVED/INJURED: DE Ricky Ali’fua, LB Emmanuel Beal, S T.J. Mutcherson.

INJURED RESERVE: QB Austin Davis, OT Jamarco Jones, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Erik Walden

TERMINATED VETERAN CONTRACT: S Maurice Alexander

DEPARTED BY TRADE: WR Marcus Johnson

ACQUIRED BY TRADE: TE Darrell Daniels (from Indianapolis for WR Marcus Johnson); S Shalom Luani (from Oakland for a seventh-round draft choice in 2019)

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL-INJURY-LIST: TE Ed Dickson

ACTIVATED FROM PHYSICALLY-UNABLE-TO-PERFORM LIST: DE Dion Jordan

Here is the first 53-man roster for the regular season. This will change, perhaps as soon as Sunday, as the Seahawks claim players off waivers from other teams and make other moves:

QUARTERBACK (2)

Russell Wilson, Brett Hundley

Cut: Alex McGough

The Seahawks hope to get the waived McGough to the practice squad.

RUNNING BACK (6)

Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, C.J. Prosise, J.D. McKissic, Mike Davis, Tre Madden

Cut: Gerald Holmes, Justin Stockton, Daniel Marx

Carroll said this after Davis, the starter late last year when Carson was hurt, finished the preseason with a team-leading 104 yards rushing: “I just think Mike Davis is good. He’s a good player. He plays with great intensity. He has good suddenness, always. He comes through. He’s tough. Helps us on special teams. He’s a nice football player. We all think a lot of him.”

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

Doug Baldwin, Brandon Marshall, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, David Moore,

Cut: Amara Darboh, Malik Turner, Caleb Scott, Marvin Bracey, Damore’ea Stringfellow, Keenan Reynolds, Cyril Grayson

Marshall, 34, back from two surgeries, proved weeks ago he’s not only making the team but may start in the opener. He and Wilson spent much of August working extra on side fields and behind huddles on back-shoulder throws near the goal line. Baldwin has been running on the side during practices coming back from a left-knee injury that’s had him out all month, and says he’ll play in the opener but at 80 to 85 percent of full health.

Moore and Brown were studs this preseason.

Darboh, the third-round pick last year from Michigan, has missed the last four weeks and all four preseason games with a hip-flexor and now clavicle injuries he got making a catch early in training camp, falling down and getting landed on. He knew he had to get on the field practicing and probably playing this week to have a chance to make the team in a crowded receiving corps.

“The injury is definitely making it tough, not being out there to show what I can do,” he told me last week. “But, do what I can do. Control the controllable. So there’s nothing I can do but just keep getting treatment, and then stay in shape and just whenever I am cleared to go hit it and start competing.”

The big Stringfellow, a one-time University of Washington target who transferred to Mississippi, and Reynolds could be practice-squad bound.

Stringfellow’s size and 81-yard touchdown catch and sprint Thursday against Oakland may entice another team to claim him on waivers onto its active roster.

Reynolds, the former star quarterback at Navy, has been on Baltimore’s and Washington’s practice squads parts of the last two seasons. But without accruing NFL service years by not being on an active roster for more than six games Reynolds remains eligible for a third year on a practice squad. The Seahawks have liked what they’ve seen from him.

TIGHT END (3)

Nick Vannett, Will Dissly, Darrell Daniels

Cut: Kyle Carter, Clayton Wilson, Tyrone Swoopes

Physically-unable-to-perform list: Ed Dickson

Dissly was a star of the preseason, especially blocking. They like Swoopes, the former University of Texas quarterback, and would like him to be one of the 10 guys on the practice squad again.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Duane Brown, Ethan Pocic, Justin Britt, D.J. Fluker, Germain Ifedi, George Fant, Joey Hunt, Rees Odhiambo, J.R. Sweezy

Cut: Jordon Roos, Marcus Henry, Skyler Phillips, Willie Beavers, Isaiah Battle

Injured reserve: Jamarco Jones

Sweezy didn’t play in the preseason and has practiced just a couple days since getting a high-ankle sprain the day after the one-time Super Bowl starter with Seattle re-signed from Tampa Bay. He’s on the team as a swing guard the Seahawks have recently been trying on the left side; Sweezy has played his entire career up to now as a right guard. He beat out Roos, the 2017 undrafted free agent.

Rookie Jones had surgery two weeks ago for a severe high-ankle sprain and was in a walking boot propped on a push, knee cart at Thursday’s game. The fifth-round pick had been getting starting reps at right tackle before he got hurt. Hunt makes the team again as the backup center, whom Carroll praised for also playing guard and right tackle against Oakland Thursday. Odhiambo makes it again because he can play both guard and tackle.

DEFENSIVE LINE (10)

Frank Clark, Dion Jordan, Branden Jackson, Rasheem Green, Tom Johnson, Jarran Reed, Nazair Jones, Shamar Stephen, Quinton Jefferson, Poona Ford

Cut: Joey Ivie, Ricky Ali’ifua

Pass rushing and quality defensive-line depth remain the team’s biggest issues, which is why the team kept 10 here. Ford is short, 5-feet-11, but is very quick and aggressive for 310 pounds. The undrafted rookie from the University of Texas may not have cleared waivers had Seattle put him on them. Jordan hasn’t practiced all preseason because of a stress fracture in his leg. He was going to be the starting defensive end opposite Clark, who sat out last week with a hyperextended elbow.

LINEBACKER (6)

Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Shaquem Griffin, Barkevious Mingo, Austin Calitro, Jacob Martin

Cut: Josh Forrest, Emmanuel Beal, Jake Pugh

Waived/injured: D.J. Alexander

Injured reserve: Erik Walden

Walden, a double-digit sack man two years ago for Indianapolis, had two sacks late against reserves in Minnesota in his first game since signing 10 days ago. Then he got hurt and didn’t practice or play last week. Calitro, a second-year free agent, looks like the best backup Wagner has had at middle linebacker since Wagner came into the league six years ago. They list Martin as a linebacker, but the Seahawks have been using the speedy rookie sixth-round pick as a rush end this preseason, and a good one.

Griffin had a wondrous summer. He’s ready to start the opener Sept. 9 at Denver, replacing Pro Bowl weakside linebacker K.J. Wright as Wright recovers from knee surgery.

Rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin started the Seahawks’ preseason finale, then talked about what All-Pro Bobby Wagner is teaching him in preparation to start the opener Sept. 9.

By

CORNERBACK (5)

Shaquill Griffin, Tre Flowers, Dontae Johnson, Justin Coleman, Neiko Thorpe

Cut: Maxwell, Elijah Battle, Akeem King, Trovon Reed, Jeremy Boykins

Johnson, the 26-year-old who started 16 games last season for San Francisco, wins out over the 30-year-old Maxwell to be the place-holder starter until the rookie Flowers, the future at right cornerback, proves he’s ready to start. That could be soon. Maxwell has been out all month with a hip-flexor injury. Thorpe hasn’t been on the field, either, but he makes the team for special teams.

SAFETY (4)

Bradley McDougald, Tedric Thompson, Delano Hill, Shalom Luani.

Waived: Lorenzo Jerome, Mike Tyson

Waived/injured T.J. Mutcherson,

Waive to practice squad: Lorenzo Jerome, Mike Tyson

Reserve, did-not-report list: Earl Thomas

Alexander, a former Rams starting strong safety, missed his chances after moving to weakside linebacker to backup Shaquem Griffin last week.

SPECIALISTS (3)

Kicker: Sebastian Janikowski

Punter: Michael Dickson

Long snapper: Tyler Ott

