Chris Carson doesn’t practice, but Carroll says Seahawks’ lead back will run vs Rams

Now Chris Carson was completely out of practice.
Yet it was in the name of preservation. Coach Pete Carroll says he expects his lead running back to play Sunday when the Seahawks host the undefeated Los Angeles Rams in a key NFC West game.
“Yeah, he should be fine,” Carroll said before practice of Carson. “We are going to go light on him (Wednesday). He did the morning part of the work. And then (Thursday) he should be full go.”
Carson missed Wednesday’s practice with the same hip issue that had him limited in practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week, then caused the starter to miss last weekend’s win at Arizona. Mike Davis went from third-string back to fill-in starter, and rushed for a career high 101 yards on 21 carries in Seattle’s 20-17 victory.
Carson hasn’t been full go since Sept. 23 when he ran 32 times, by far the most in his two NFL seasons, for 102 yards in the Seahawks’ 24-13 win over Dallas.
Carroll said this week that Carson’s return will not push Davis fully back onto the bench, that Davis deserves to play, too. The Rams and the rest of us will see what they means in a breakdown of carries in Seattle’s running game that has enjoyed a much-needed resurgence the last two weeks.
At least publicly, it sounds like a 1 and 1A arrangement with Carson and Davis, with rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny remaining a distant third option at running back.
Rookie third-round pick Rasheem Green remained out of work at defensive end because of the ankle injury he got two games ago against Dallas. Fortunately for the Seahawks’ defensive front, end Dion Jordan was back to full go from a hip injury. Jordan will play against Los Angeles, Carroll said.
Defensive end Frank Clark was sick and did not practice. Neither did K.J. Wright. The Pro Bowl outside linebacker will miss his fifth consecutive game to start the season on Sunday. Carroll said he’s hoping Wright can return from his arthroscopic knee surgery in late August to perhaps play Oct. 14 against Oakland in London.
Russell Wilson returned to the injury list with the same sore hamstring the team listed the quarterback with two weeks ago. But as then, Wilson was full go in practice. He will start his 113th consecutive game (101 in the regular season and 12 in the playoffs) to begin his career on Sunday.
Comments