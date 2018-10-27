Tight end Ed Dickson activated for Seahawks debut in Detroit, Tyrone Swoopes waived

The Seahawks have made the necessary roster move for Ed Dickson to make his debut.
Seattle on Saturday activated Dickson from the non-football-injury list in time for him to make his first start for the team at tight end Sunday here in Detroit.
To make roster room for Dickson, the Seahawks waived second-year tight end Tyrone Swoopes. They hope he clears waivers so they can sign the former University of Texas quarterback back to their practice squad.
Swoopes made his first career start and had his first NFL catch in Seattle’s previous game, the win over Oakland Oct. 14 in London.
The Seahawks signed Dickson to a $10.7 million, three-year contract in March from Carolina. He hadn’t been on the field since offseason minicamp drills until he practiced Monday. The team put him on the non-football-injury list to begin this season, which left Dickson frustrated because he thought he could have played in September. The Seahawks’ decision meant Dickson had to miss the first six games of this season.
Thursday, Dickson said he is now “thankful” to be back and debuting for the Seahawks. He said, only half-jokingly, that he’s the healthiest player in the NFL for games this weekend.
“Well, we’re going to be careful,” Carroll said of Dickson’s workload in Detroit. “He has worked really hard to get back and he’s been probably much more so than a regular guy coming off of rehab because he’s had time to do that, so he’s ahead of what most guys would be, conditioning-wise. We’re going to monitor as we go.
“We’ve got a thought in mind but we’re looking for him to be involved. We’ll just see how he handles it during the game.”
K.J. Wright will join Dickson in making his season debut Sunday against the Lions. The Pro Bowl weakside linebacker returned to practice with Dickson on Monday. Wright missed the first six games because of arthroscopic knee surgery in late August then a slowed recovery after he admittedly ran too hard, too quickly trying to return.
