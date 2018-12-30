Seahawks’ offensive line changes, Tedric Thompson, J.R. Sweezy inactive vs Arizona

The Seahawks got two starting offensive linemen back fully, yet lost one for the regular-season finale.
Right tackle Germain Ifedi was active for Sunday’s game at CenturyLink Field after he missed the previous, playoff-clinching win over Kansas City because of a strained groin.
Right guard D.J. Fluker was active is his rebound from a strained hamstring.
But Seattle had to leave J.R. Sweezy inactive. The left guard is recovering from what coach Pete Carroll on Friday called an “unusual” foot sprain that had the Seahawks seeking national advice on treatment.
Carroll said Sweezy will recover in time to play in next weekend’s first-round playoff game at Dallas or Chicago.
Ethan Pocic was ready to start at left guard for Sweezy, who got hurt in the first half of the Chiefs game.
The starting offensive line during pregame warmups was Pocic at left guard, Ifedi at right guard for Fluker and George Fant for Ifedi at right tackle. Ifedi was Seattle’s right guard in his rookie season of 2016.
Tedric Thompson missed his second consecutive game. His chest swelling subsided, but the free safety still has an injury in the back of his ankle. Bradley McDougald was ready to start for him again, with Delano Hill ready to be the strong safety for the second consecutive game.
The Seahawks left recently signed running back Bo Scarbrough inactive again, signaling Chris Carson would indeed get time as the lead running back. Rookie Rashaad Penny was back and active after missing two games with a knee injury, to take some of Carson’s usual workload to save him from some banging before the playoffs begin.
Defensive end Dion Jordan missed his fourth game this season because of a knee issue he’s had for years.
The Seahawks’ other inactive players Sunday: rookie defensive end Rasheem Green, reserve linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee and reserve defensive back Kalan Reed.
