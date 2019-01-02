Bradley McDougald vs. Amari Cooper again Saturday in Dallas, for first time since London KO

Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald knocked then-Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper from a game Oct. 14 at Wembley Stadium in London with this helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of Seattle’s 27-3 victory. Now McDougald and Cooper are preparing to face each other for the first time since the hit that ended the concussed Cooper’s time in Oakland. Cooper got traded to Dallas a week after this hit. The Cowboys host the Seahawks in an NFC wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Getty Images