J.R. Sweezy active, signs are he will start at guard, Seahawks’ starting OL intact at Dallas

The Seahawks had their starting offensive line intact for their most important game yet this season.
J.R. Sweezy was active and ready to start at left guard for Seattle in the NF wild-card game at the Dallas Cowboys Saturday night.
His return along with that of starting right guard D.J. Fluker from a strained hamstring meant Germain Ifedi went back to starting at right tackle, where he was for the 14 games he was healthy and active this regular season. Ifedi started for Fluker last weekend in the regular-season finale against Arizona.
The starters back in place moved George Fant back to his regular role as extra tight end when the Seahawks went to six offensive linemen to lead what was the NFL’s top rushing offense in the regular season. Fant started at right tackle the previous weekend against Arizona, when Ifedi moved inside for a game.
Sweezy was on the field two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, in sweat clothes like the rest of the Seahawks, firing out of his stance and trying to show offensive line coach Mike Solari he was ready to play.
The Seahawks obviously liked what they saw with that brief test.
Sweezy had been questionable to play pending a “game-time decision,” coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.
As expected, fullback Tre Madden was inactive because a hamstring injury.
The rest of Seattle’s inactive players were healthy scratches: cornerback Kalan Reed, running back Bo Scarbrough, tackle Elijah Nkansah, wide receiver Malik Turner, defensive end Branden Jackson and rookie defensive end Rasheem Green.
Land rush
There are “only” 80,000 seats in the Jerry Jones Dome, officially known as AT&T Stadium. That would make it the fourth-largest stadium in the NFL.
But there is standing-room areas that can swell attendance to 100,000 or more for events.
Two hours before kickoff Saturday, the stadium’s gates opened and people who paid $50 for standing-room only tickets rushed to get front rows alone metal fences to watch Saturday night’s game from a viewing deck behind and above one of the end zones.
The place is gigantic; it could maybe fit two CenturyLink Field inside it. It’s so cavernous the noise isn’t as much a factor as you would think.
Round two
The NFL has already determined next week’s game times and days for the division round of the NFC playoffs.
The West division-champion Los Angeles Rams will host a Saturday game at 5:15 p.m. New Orleans, the top seed in the conference, is hosting on Sunday at 1:40 p.m.
A Seahawks win at Dallas then a victory Sunday by third-seeded Chicago over Philadelphia would send Seattle to New Orleans for a Sunday game.
A Seattle win then an upset by the sixth-seeded Eagles at the Bears on Sunday would mean Philadelphia goes to New Orleans and the Seahawks would play the Rams in L.A. on Saturday night.
