Seattle Seahawks

More surgeries likely for Doug Baldwin this Seahawks offseason, on top of ones he’s already had

By Gregg Bell

March 20, 2019 01:29 PM

Doug Baldwin says Seahawks have a sense of renewal entering playoff game Saturday night at Dallas

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin says Seahawks have a sense of renewal enetering playoff game Saturday night at Dallas.
By
Up Next
Wide receiver Doug Baldwin says Seahawks have a sense of renewal enetering playoff game Saturday night at Dallas.
By

After two surgeries since his last game, Doug Baldwin likely isn’t done getting fixed this offseason.

The Seahawks’ top wide receiver told host and former teammate Cliff Avril on Seattle’s KJR-AM radio Wednesday he has “more surgeries on the way, most likely” before training camp begins in late July.

One may be for a sports hernia. Baldwin is scheduled to see Dr. William Meyers, a noted specialist on core-muscle injuries based in Philadelphia, in a couple of weeks, according to a report later Thursday by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Seahawks have sent star players to Meyers in the past. Meyers operated on running back Marshawn Lynch during his final, 2015 season with Seattle, to fix Lynch’s abdominal issue related to a sports hernia.

Coach Pete Carroll said weeks ago at the NFL’s scouting combine Baldwin had knee and shoulder surgeries following Seattle’s season-ending playoff loss at Dallas Jan. 5.

When I asked general manager John Schneider at the combine, before Carroll spoke in Indianapolis, if Baldwin had surgery the GM looked at me with an incredulous expression that said “ya think?”

“Yeah, he had surgery. He had a bunch of different stuff,” Schneider said, without specifying.

Schneider said Baldwin is on track to be ready for the start of the 2019 season.

“I mean, he’s been in the building rehabbing,” the GM said. “So, yeah.”

He has two years and $19.5 million in salary remaining on his contract. Of course, that money is not guaranteed. Few things are in the NFL.

Carroll said Baldwin remains squarely in Seattle’s plans for 2019.

“I’m counting on it,” the coach said Feb. 28.

Coach Pete Carroll on the Seahawks’ offseason, more at 2019 NFL combine in Indianapolis.

By

“Yeah, he had surgery. He had a bunch of different stuff,” Schneider said, without specifying.

Schneider said Baldwin is on track to be ready for the start of the 2019 season.

“I mean, he’s been in the building rehabbing,” the GM said. “So, yeah.”

Baldwin, 30, was Seattle’s Pro Bowl wide receiver in 2016 and ‘17. Last year was his first injury-filled season of his eight years in the NFL with the Seahawks.

He ended up missing three games in 2018, the first time he’s been out in the regular season or playoffs in 6 1/2 years.

In August he went away for what his coach called “special treatment.” It kept him out all last training camp, plus two of the Seahawks’ first three games of 2018. . His streak of 102 consecutive games played, regular season and playoffs, ended Sept. 17 when he was inactive for the loss to the Bears.



Then, it was pain in the other knee.


He had a nagging shoulder injury. In November, he got a pulled groin. He played through that—then got another groin injury. His team was listing as an issue with his hip.



He was on a team injury report missing practice time each week last season season, except the one following the team’s bye in October. That after the win over Oakland in London, and before he had two catches in the victory at Detroit after the bye.



In November he played through a groin pull that had marveling how Baldwin could walk, let alone catch five passes in a key road win at Carolina. The Seahawks’ locker room that Sunday in Charlotte, N.C., was a mad house of chanting and players dancing over blaring rap music. Yet Baldwin sat pushed back into his locker stall, talking in relatively hushed tones and looking subdued if not completely spent.

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin in the raucous Seahawks’ locker room on his team’s latest huge rally, past Carolina.

By

Through the injuries last season, Baldwin had seven catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s upset of eventual AFC finalist Kansas City in mid-December. That performance clinched the Seahawks’ sixth playoff appearance in seven years. It also signaled to the veteran and to his team he remains the top target for quarterback Russell Wilson.



When he’s healthy.


Baldwin finished with 50 receptions for 618 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 inside Seattle’s run-first offense that led the league in rushing. It was his second-fewest catches for a season of his career, after 29 in 2012. He scored five touchdowns, his fewest in six seasons. In 2015 he co-led the league with 14 touchdown receptions.


His current deal is from the $46 million extension he signed in the summer of 2016, a year removed from Seattle’s second consecutive Super Bowl. He was still in his prime then, still in his 20s.


Not anymore.


“Oh, I am on the downside of my career. I’m 30 years old,” Baldwin said in December.


“I would not be able to play at the caliber I’m playing now at 38,” he joked.


“I am definitely on the downside.”


Asked in December if he thinks about his future, whether he will be a Seahawk in 2019 with this team in a successful youth movement, Baldwin chuckled.


“I do,” he said.


“But if you know me, you know I always have a plan. ...If you know me, you know I’ve got a plan for everything.


“The method to the madness.”


He knows he’s at the age the Seahawks waived Richard Sherman this time last year. Earl Thomas’ contract ended with the All-Pro signing with Baltimore last week in free agency.


With Avril, fellow Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett, safety and soul of the team Kam Chancellor also gone on the 2018 Seahawks, Avril asked Baldwin on the radio Wednesday what Seattle’s locker room was like last season.


“Lonely,” Baldwin said. “(Like) ‘What the hell is going on?...Where are those rocks?

“I really had to do some soul searching coming into (last) year,” Baldwin said..

“It was very difficult on me.

“But, personally, I think I did a hell of a job.”

Gregg Bell

Gregg Bell is the Seahawks and NFL writer for The News Tribune. In January 2019 he was named the Washington state sportswriter of the year by the National Sports Media Association. He started covering the NFL in 2002 as the Oakland Raiders beat writer for The Sacramento Bee. The Ohio native began covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season of 2005. In a prior life he graduated from West Point and served as a tactical intelligence officer in the U.S. Army, so he may ask you to drop and give him 10.

  Comments  