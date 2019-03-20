More surgeries likely for Doug Baldwin this Seahawks offseason, on top of ones he’s already had

After two surgeries since his last game, Doug Baldwin likely isn’t done getting fixed this offseason.
The Seahawks’ top wide receiver told host and former teammate Cliff Avril on Seattle’s KJR-AM radio Wednesday he has “more surgeries on the way, most likely” before training camp begins in late July.
One may be for a sports hernia. Baldwin is scheduled to see Dr. William Meyers, a noted specialist on core-muscle injuries based in Philadelphia, in a couple of weeks, according to a report later Thursday by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
The Seahawks have sent star players to Meyers in the past. Meyers operated on running back Marshawn Lynch during his final, 2015 season with Seattle, to fix Lynch’s abdominal issue related to a sports hernia.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Coach Pete Carroll said weeks ago at the NFL’s scouting combine Baldwin had knee and shoulder surgeries following Seattle’s season-ending playoff loss at Dallas Jan. 5.
When I asked general manager John Schneider at the combine, before Carroll spoke in Indianapolis, if Baldwin had surgery the GM looked at me with an incredulous expression that said “ya think?”
“Yeah, he had surgery. He had a bunch of different stuff,” Schneider said, without specifying.
Schneider said Baldwin is on track to be ready for the start of the 2019 season.
“I mean, he’s been in the building rehabbing,” the GM said. “So, yeah.”
He has two years and $19.5 million in salary remaining on his contract. Of course, that money is not guaranteed. Few things are in the NFL.
Carroll said Baldwin remains squarely in Seattle’s plans for 2019.
“I’m counting on it,” the coach said Feb. 28.
“Yeah, he had surgery. He had a bunch of different stuff,” Schneider said, without specifying.
Schneider said Baldwin is on track to be ready for the start of the 2019 season.
“I mean, he’s been in the building rehabbing,” the GM said. “So, yeah.”
Baldwin, 30, was Seattle’s Pro Bowl wide receiver in 2016 and ‘17. Last year was his first injury-filled season of his eight years in the NFL with the Seahawks.
He ended up missing three games in 2018, the first time he’s been out in the regular season or playoffs in 6 1/2 years.
In November he played through a groin pull that had marveling how Baldwin could walk, let alone catch five passes in a key road win at Carolina. The Seahawks’ locker room that Sunday in Charlotte, N.C., was a mad house of chanting and players dancing over blaring rap music. Yet Baldwin sat pushed back into his locker stall, talking in relatively hushed tones and looking subdued if not completely spent.
When he’s healthy.
“I really had to do some soul searching coming into (last) year,” Baldwin said..
“It was very difficult on me.
“But, personally, I think I did a hell of a job.”
Comments