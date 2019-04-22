Newly minted Russell Wilson’s latest thank-you to Seahawks linemen: $12,000 in Amazon stock

Quarterback Russell Wilson, minted last week with the largest contract in NFL history at $140 million, reportedly gave each of his 13 Seahawks offensive linemen including guard D.J. Fluker (78), center Justin Britt (68) and guard Ethan Pocic $12,000 each in Amazon stock. toverman@theolympian.com

“Hey, Seattle (offensive linemen), we’ve got a deal.” (*Russell Wilson faux-low, tired voice*)

The Seahawks’ newly minted quarterback come up with a very Seattle—and very 2019—way to thank his offensive linemen for helping make him the richest player in the NFL.

Wilson reportedly has presented each of his 13 blockers $12,000 in stock from Seattle-based Amazon.

The news comes a week after Wilson’s between-the-sheets declaration, at 12:44 a.m. with his giddy wife Ciara at his side, “Hey, Seattle, we’ve got a deal” on a new, record contract extension with the Seahawks.

TMZ obtained a letter it reports each Seahawks offensive lineman received recently from Wilson.

“You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family,” Wilson’s letter to his linemen begins. “This does not go unnoticed and is never forgotten.

“We all have dreams of what we can build and accomplish off the field. ....we have to constantly prepare for life after football. One of the ways I prepare is by investing in companies and ideas that I believe will grow and change the world. One of these companies is Amazon.

“I am gifting you and your family $12,000 worth of Amazon stock to help you achieve your dreams.”

The letter ends: “You have invested in my life......this is my investment into yours.”

Letter reported/obtained by TMZ indicating Russell Wilson gifted to each of his 13 #Seahawks offensive linemen $12,000 in Amazon stock, to say #thankyou pic.twitter.com/sEOIVj3yvA — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 23, 2019

Wilson’s gift was worth 6.35 shares of Amazon stock as of Monday, when it closed on the NASDAQ at $1,887.31 per share. That was up more than $25 from its closing stock price at the end of last week.

Amazon has been among the half-dozen most expensive stocks in the world again this year. Amazon has been the world’s most valuable public property.

About two-thirds of Amazon’s corporate employees are based in Seattle. Founder Jeff Bezos started the company, now a global retail behemoth that sells and delivers just about everything, as a book seller out of Bellevue garage in 1994.

Wilson can afford Amazon stock—and that of many more companies. In bulk, too.

Last week the 30-year-old quarterback signed a four-year, $140 million extension through 2023 to stay with the Seahawks, with $107 guaranteed and a $65 million signing bonus. All those figures are the highest for a player contract in NFL history.

In the past Wilson has given to his offensive linemen as Christmas gifts 55-inch, Samsung curved UHD 6-series televisions (retail value: around $800) and each two tickets in first class wherever Alaska Airlines flies. Wilson is Alaska’s “Chief Football Officer.”

Now he’s gone Amazonian to thank his blockers.