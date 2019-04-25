Seattle Seahawks
A look at what the Seahawks will do in all seven rounds of the 2019 NFL draft
Analyzing the Seahawks’ options in the 2019 NFL Draft
It’s different. But get ready for some of the same.
Because of trades and the lack of compensatory draft selections this year, the Seahawks have just five picks in the 2019 NFL draft. Their first two are in tonight’s first round.
Their five choices are tied with Chicago for fewest in the NFL.
They aren’t going to end up with five picks.
Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have traded their first-round choice in seven consecutive drafts. Expect them to make it eight tonight, and to gain up to three more choices in later rounds for a total of seven this weekend. That would still be the fewest of the Carroll-Schneider regime that started in Seattle in 2010.
This draft is loaded with a historically deep pool of talent on defense, specifically defensive linemen expected to go in rounds one through three. That’s why the choice the Seahawks want the most but currently lack is in round two.
So, yes, look for another trade down to get that.
“We’ve done a really good job kinda beating up guys a little through the process, especially the first three rounds, then there appears to be a slight drop off,” Schneider said.
“Defense as a whole, it’s a really good draft.”
Good thing for the Seahawks defense is what they need most.
Edge pass rusher became the most urgent of those needs Monday when the Seahawks traded top sack man Frank Clark to Kansas City for the 29th pick in round one tonight. Seatle also got a Chiefs’ second-round choice next year, and the teams swapped third-round selections for Friday.
Round one is tonight starting at 5 p.m., with each team getting up to 10 minutes to decide. Rounds two and three are Friday beginning at 4 p.m.; teams have seven minutes to pick in the second round and five minutes from rounds three through six. Teams have four minutes to choose in the seventh and final round.
The draft ends concludes with rounds four through seven Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
Here is my (semi-educated, semi-hunch) predictions for how the Seahawks’ draft will go this weekend:
Seahawks’ 2019 seven-round mock draft
Round 1, 21st overall: Trade with the New York Giants for New York’s second-round pick at 37th overall, one of the Giants’ three choices in round five (143rd overall), their second of two picks in the seventh round (245) and an early-round choice in 2020.
Yes, another trade at the top of the draft. Like rain and blossoms around here, it happens every spring.
If elite edge rusher Rashan Gary from Michigan is still available at 21 because of his reported flagging for a torn labrum in his shoulder, Seattle doesn’t trade this pick. They take him, and trade down from 29 instead.
Round 1, 29th overall: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
The 6-foot-4, 301-pound Simmons is a top-10 talent but had knee surgery in February. That pushes him down to Seattle’s new pick the Chiefs gave up in the Clark trade. Simmons may not play until late this year, if at all. That makes him yet another Schneider/Carroll risk at the top of the draft.
Don’t be surprised if the Seahawks trade down out of this pick, too, especially if they believe Simmons will continue to slide toward round two—or if the late rumor proves true that NFL draft guru Rob Rang of Tacoma heard, that Montez Sweat could slide to the second round because of concerns about an enlarged heart.
