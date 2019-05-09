End of an era: Seahawks terminate contracts of Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor. Retirement next

Doug Baldwin in raucous Seahawks’ locker room on his team’s latest huge rally, past Carolina Wide receiver Doug Baldwin in the raucous Seahawks’ locker room on his team’s latest huge rally, past Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wide receiver Doug Baldwin in the raucous Seahawks’ locker room on his team’s latest huge rally, past Carolina.

Doug Baldwin is done with the Seahawks, and likely with football.

Seattle announced Thursday it has terminated the contract of its 30-year-old Pro Bowl wide receiver and top target for Russell Wilson for the last half-dozen years. That’s after Baldwin had three surgeries this offseason.

He missed games for the first time in 6 1/2 years last season because of injuries to both knees, his shoulder and his groin.

The move clears the way for Baldwin to retire.

General manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll said two weeks ago that Baldwin had informed them following surgery last month for a sports hernia that he was considering retirement.

Baldwin will go down as perhaps the best undrafted rookie free agent ever for the Seahawks. Dave Krieg, Euguene Robinson and Joe Nash also had brilliant careers entering the NFL undrafted. But none of those three won a Super Bowl with or got a $46 million second contract from Seattle.

The Seahawks also terminated the contract of Kam Chancellor, the iconic, pounding safety and fellow team leader to Baldwin during Seattle’s runs to the Super Bowl in 2013 and ‘14. That was a long-awaited procedural move. Chancellor essentially retired following a neck injury in November 2017. Chancellor announced in the summer of 2018 that doctors did not clear him to play football again. He stated that is because of the heightened risk of paralysis if he continues to play.



Chancellor was still under contract to collect guarantees he was getting in the contract he signed three months before his injury.



So ends the Seahawks career of the last member of their famed “Legion of Boom” defensive secondary. Richard Sherman left last year after Seattle released him rather than paying him $11 million for 2018 following his torn Achilles. Earl Thomas signed in March with Baltimore as a free agent following a year-long fued with the Seahawks over not giving him a third contract at the top of the NFL pay scale for safeties.

The team said in a statement that Baldwin and Chancellor had failed physicals. That designation will allow them to recoup some money remaining on their contracts.

Baldwin had two years and $19.5 million remaining on his contract. None of that money was guaranteed.

