Why Russell Wilson will not play in Seahawks preseason opener for first time in his career

Fans already paying regular-season rates for preseason games are going to get even less value in the Seahawks’ first exhibition.

Russell Wilson will not play in it.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that his franchise quarterback will not play in a preseason opener for the first time in his eight-year NFL career. The Seahawks want to get long looks at backups Geno Smith then Paxton Lynch during Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field.

Smith, the former starter with the New York Jets and Giants whom Seattle signed this offseason, did not practice Tuesday. He had his left knee well taped. He practiced in Wednesday’s short, light, walk-through practice.

“He’s got an issue that we are dealing with and that we are going to attend to after (Thursday’s) game,” Carroll said. “He’s going to play in the game. He is going to start the game...

“We’ll fix him up after that.”

Carroll said that “fix” should repair Smith well enough that he is able to play in Seattle’s second preseason game, 10 days later at Minnesota.

Wilson not playing Thursday is part of a renewed emphasis by Carroll and his coaching staff to focus more on younger players and backups in this first preseason game. Carroll said some of those younger players will mix into altered starting lineups against Denver.

Candidates to start Thursday: rookie middle linebacker Cody Barton, while Bobby Wagner recovers from a knee-injection therapy, and second-round pick Marquise Blair at strong safety to perhaps rest Bradley McDougald.

Carroll said DK Metcalf will play. The rookie wide receiver and second-round pick missed scrimmaging Saturday and Monday following a strained oblique. Then he wowed in scrimmages on Tuesday in his return.

The coach said Will Dissly will not play Thursday. Carroll said the second-year tight end from the University of Washington is “way ahead of schedule” in his recovery from surgery last fall to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his knee, and Dissly’s long runs and catches past starting defensive backs this week showed that. But the Seahawks are holding Dissly out of the game against Denver out of precaution.