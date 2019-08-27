Seahawks give up on Amara Darboh, put two on injured reserve, sign two wide receivers

Newest Seahawks wide receivers Nyqwan Murray, Khalil Lewis begin practice Newest Seahawks wide receivers Nyqwan Murray, Khalil Lewis begin practice four days before the team must make final roster cuts of the preseason and set a 53-man regular season roster. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Newest Seahawks wide receivers Nyqwan Murray, Khalil Lewis begin practice four days before the team must make final roster cuts of the preseason and set a 53-man regular season roster.

The Seahawks have given up on Amara Darboh. Again.

And the opportunities that had opened for defensive tackle Nazair Jones and Kalan Reed this summer? Closed.

Seattle waived Darboh before practice on Tuesday, cutting ties with their third-round draft choice out of Michigan who never fulfilled the team’s vision for him.

Darboh had eight catches for the team after the Seahawks drafted him in 2017. General manager John Schneider had hailed him for his precise, NFL-ready route running.

But he never did the pass-catching part for Seattle.

This is the second time in two summers the Seahawks have waived Darboh. A former ophan in warring Sierra Leone, Darboh had leg and clavicle injuries keep him off the field almost all of August last summer. The team waived him at the end of the 2018 preseason.

New England claimed Darboh off waivers, but two days later in September the Patriots released him after he failed their physical examination. He reverted back to Seattle and went on the Seahawks’ injured-reserve list for all of the 2018 season.

Darboh was injured again earlier this summer, a hip issue.

Jones was another third-round pick by the Seahawks in 2017, just before Darboh. Jones had a chance to get a larger role early this season after the NFL suspended defensive tackle Jarran Reed for the first six games of this season. But then Jones got hurt soon after training camp began. His knee injury kept him out almost all of this month.

Kalan Reed began the preseason in competition to be the lead nickel defensive back, and had some time with the first unit early in camp. Then he injured his neck. Coach Pete Carroll said following the third preseason game at the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend Reed was due to see a specialist on Monday.

Seventh-year veteran Jamar Taylor had a sterling training camp and has risen to become the first nickel the last two preseason games.

The 5-foot-10 Murray is an undrafted rookie from Florida State. Seattle signed him earlier this month then waived him days later.

The 5-11 Lewis is an uindrafted rookie from Cincinnati. Atlanta signed him this spring then waived him last week. He led UC in catches in each of the last three seasons.

The net result of the five moves: Seattle has an open spot on its 90-man preseason roster. The team must get to 53 players for the start of the regular season by Saturday afternoon.