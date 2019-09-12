Seahawks practice: Tyler Lockett improves, Tedric Thompson still out, Ziggy Ansah full go

Start of Seahawks practice three days before they play at Pittsburgh The start of Seahawks practice three days before they play at Pittsburgh. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The start of Seahawks practice three days before they play at Pittsburgh.

Tyler Lockett took steps to play.

Ziggy Ansah and Mike Iupati gave their best signs yet they will make their Seahawks debuts this weekend.

But a star from last weekend’s opener has a new injury. And signs are Tedric Thompson might indeed get replaced in the starting lineup on Sunday at Pittsburgh—because of a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks’ practice participation report from Thursday three days before they play the Steelers showed Lockett was a limited participant. Seattle’s number-one wide receiver did not practice on Wednesday because of a back injury he apparently got while being targeted twice by Russell Wilson on passes and making two fair catches of punts in the opening win over Cincinnati.

Thompson has not practiced this week. He played the entire game last weekend, when coach Pete Carroll said the replacement this season for departed Earl Thomas at free safety “over-tried.” Thompson mistimed his jump on an easily-catchable pass from Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton late in the first half that became a go-ahead touchdown catch by the Bengals’ John Ross.

Lano Hill is back from the cracked hip that ended his 2018 season early and limited him into August. Rookie second-round draft choice Marquise Blair has returned from a hip pointer from last month. If Thompson doesn’t play Sunday, Hill or Blair are options to start at strong safety. That would move Bradley McDougald to free safety.

McDougald has said he prefers strong safety to make more tackles on running plays, and he thinks he’s a better player there. Carroll has said he considers McDougald Seattle’s best coverage defensive back, a trait more valuable in the back at free safety.

Tyler Lockett goes from not practicing Weds to limited today. Justin Britt practices. New injury for Sunday star, Pittsburgh homecomer Quinton Jefferson.

Ansah has been a day-to-day proposition to play, according to Carroll. The 30-year-old defensive end is coming off shoulder surgery last winter with Detroit and a strained groin last month. But Ansah and Iupati practiced fully on Thursday. Those are prime indicators each veteran will play Sunday.

Iupati has been out since late July with a sprained foot. The Seahawks signed him this spring from Arizona to replace J.R. Sweezy as the starting left guard. Sweezy signed in free agency with the Cardinals this offseason.

Poona Ford was in a bucket hat instead of a helmet for the second consecutive day. The starting defensive tackle has a calf injury.

Quinton Jefferson was a starring benefactor to Jadeveon Clowney pass rushing next to him last weekend against the Bengals. Jefferson had two sacks in the best game of his career. Now he has a new hip injury. He was limited in practice three days before his homecoming game in his native Pittsburgh.

Rookie nickel defensive back Ugo Amadi returned to full practice after being limited Wednesday by a shoulder injury he got on the first defense in the opener. Amadi or seventh-year veteran Jamar Taylor, re-signed this week, are likely to be the nickel against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

