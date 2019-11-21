Jadeveon Clowney misses practice again. Jarran Reed also out. But also good Seahawks news

Just as he’s surging to his best play yet as a Seahawk, is there an injury issue with Jadeveon Clowney?

Seattle’s top pass rusher who dominated the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers in the Seahawks’ last game missed practice for the second consecutive day Thursday. That puts his status for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia (5-5) in at least some doubt.

Clowney wasn’t in sight during the 20 minutes the team permits the media to watch the start of practices. The 26-year-old defensive end and key to the Seahawks’ pass rush and thus season apparently did not heal his knee and hip over the six days off the players had until Monday for their bye week.

Coach Pete Carroll, the team’s lone source of official comment on injuries, doesn’t speak to the media on Thursdays.

When asked before practice Wednesday if there were any new injuries to players coming out of the bye since that big win over the 49ers Nov. 11 Carroll said, “No.”

Before Wednesday’s practice the team made the Pro Bowl defensive end available for a press conference. The Seahawks don’t typically do that for guys that are in true doubt of playing in that week’s game.

After Wednesday’s practice Clowney showed up on the team’s daily practice report as not having participated because of a new “knee/hip” listing.

Clowney had a sack, five of Seattle’s season-high 10 hits on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in one of the more dominant performances by a Seahawks defensive lineman in years.

The Seahawks’ pass rush was close to anemic before the uprising in Santa Clara. It’s been 25th in the NFL in sacks, and a potential fatal flaw to the 8-2 team’s playoff chances.

Then, with defenders suddenly swarming and affecting the quarterback against the Niners, Seattle looked like it could beat anybody, anywhere.

The Seahawks’ good injury news was Tyler Lockett appearing more ready to play against the Eagles. Seattle’s leading wide receiver spent two nights in a Bay Area hospital last week following a severe contusion to his lower leg that prevented him from flying back with the team following the 49ers game.

He was limited as a limited practice participant again Thursday. But he jogged smoothly at the start of the workout. While stretching he leaned in with quarterback Russell Wilson talking for an extended period of time.

Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown practiced on a limited basis after missing Wednesday.

There were three new issues of players not practicing Thursday.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, coming off 1 1/2 sacks against the 49ers, did not practice because of new ankle and groin issues.

Tight end Ed Dickson did not practice one day after he did, and one day after the team activated him off injured reserve to play Sunday. The 10-year veteran had knee surgery in August.

Special-teams mainstay Neiko Thorpe missed practice because of a groin injury.

Tight end Luke Willson missed another day with the hamstring strain he got against San Francisco.

