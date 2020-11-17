Chris Carson practices for first time in almost a month, Carlos Hyde full go for Seahawks

Russell Wilson could finally be getting the help he needs.

His top two running backs returning.

Chris Carson practiced Tuesday for the first time since Seattle’s leading rusher sprained his foot Oct. 25 during the team’s overtime loss at Arizona. Number-two back Carlos Hyde was a full participant in practice for the first time since he strained his hamstring in the same game Carson got hurt.

Five starters miss practice two days before #Seahawks host Cardinals.



But the bigger news: Chris Carson practices for the first time since he sprained his foot Oct. 25. And Carlos Hyde is full go. Russell Wilson could have his top RBs Thursday night pic.twitter.com/OjQaLStT3u — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 18, 2020

That’s the most positive sign yet for the Seahawks that one or both of their top rushers will be available to offset the Cardinals’ blitzing of Wilson in Thursday night’s key NFC West game at empty CenturyLink Field.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday he believed Hyde would be able to play, and that Carson was behind him in his recovery.

Seattle (6-3) has lost three of the four games since Carson and Hyde got hurt. Wilson has committed 10 turnovers in those three losses.

Without proven running backs to keep them honest, defenders have freely blitzed and swarmed Wilson. He’s been knocked down 34 times and committed seven turnovers in the last two games, losses at Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams.

The last two weeks are his first consecutive games with multiple interceptions since his rookie season of 2012.

“I can feel it. I just think it’s been a little bit different,” Carroll said of not having Carson and Hyde to help Wilson lately.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“We’ve got to make sure, like I’ve been saying here, we’ve got to make sure that we stay balanced. We’ve got to keep our game together.

“It’s important to us. It really is.”

Five starters missed practice Tuesday, though in a condensed week with only three days between games that’s not as alarming as usual.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett missed a second consecutive practice with a sprained knee. Carroll said Lockett learned in an MRI this week there is no structural damage, and his status for Thursday’s game is likely to be a game-time decision.

There remain no signs Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin will play Sunday for the first time in four games. He missed another practice with his injured hamstring. Fellow starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar remained out with what defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said is a knee issue Dunbar has had for a long time, before the team traded with Washington for him this offseason.

Center Ethan Pocic remains in the league’s concussion protocol. He missed the loss to the Rams last weekend.

Kyle Fuller, Pocic’s replacement, got what Carroll said was a high-ankle sprain in the second quarter at Los Angeles yet finished the game. He’s missed both practices so far this week.

Jamarco Jones, a backup guard and tackle, is Seattle’s third option at center. He has not started an NFL game at the position. He was Ohio State’s left tackle before the Seahawks drafted him in 2018.

Left tackle Duane Brown got his usual mid-week rest for his 35-year-old knees.

Backup guard Jordan Simmons missed practice with a strained calf he got replacing injured starter Mike Iupati against the Rams.

Iupati practiced fully.

Special-teams ace Neiko Thorpe remained out. Carroll indicated Monday Thorpe may be out a while with a core-muscle injury.

Linebacker K.J. Wright practiced on a limited basis. He played on a sore ankle last weekend.

Defensive end Benson Mayowa was a limited participant for the second consecutive day. He hasn’t played since the first Arizona game because of a sprained ankle.