Seahawks’ Chris Carson back at practice, ready to make return against Eagles

James Brown was blaring again over the speakers throughout practice.

That’s one of 69-year-old coach Pete Carroll’s favorites. But, that’s not why he was dancing.

The Seahawks’ head man was giddy over the return of Chris Carson practicing fully for the first time in a month. So giddy, Carroll practically bounded up to Carson during the players’ stretching at the start of Tuesday’s practice and began shadow boxing at his lead running back.

The punch is back in Seattle’s offense — just in time for another playoff push.

“Doing all the regular practice stuff today,” Carroll said. “So that’s a good sign.”

Good?

It could be the key to Seattle’s offense in this final stretch of the regular season.

For the first time in more than a month, the Seahawks expect to have Carson back in the backfield Monday when they meet the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Though Carson hasn’t had a completely injury-free season in his four years with the Seahawks, he’s been their leading rusher the past two seasons, and has commanded attention from opposing defenses after finishing as a top-five running back in the NFL in yardage in both 2018 and 2019. He tallied a career-high 1,230 yards in 15 games last year.

And his absence from Seattle’s backfield the past month has had a clear impact. Carson has been sidelined since October, when he left early in the Seahawks’ overtime loss in Arizona. He had five carries for 34 yards before a sprained foot sent him to the sideline in the second quarter.

He’s been inactive each of the four games since, and Seattle’s backfield has averaged 109 yards per game on the ground — much of it coming from quarterback Russell Wilson — down from 129.5 in games he has played.

Without Carson, the Seahawks used a combination of backups Carlos Hyde — who also missed three games the past month with hamstring injury before returning against the Cardinals last week — Travis Homer, rookie DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins, but relied more heavily on the pass.

With opposing defenses more focused on Wilson than Seattle’s depleted rushing attack, the quarterback tallied 10 turnovers in three losses without his top tailback in the game.

Carson has been on the sideline or inactive for each of Seattle’s three losses. Though the Seahawks managed 166 yards on the ground without Carson in the overtime loss, they didn’t rush for more than 113 without him until Hyde’s return last week.

In the losses to the Bills and Rams with Carson out, the Seahawks rushed for a collective 170 yards.

Despite the missed time, Carson remains Seattle’s top tailback (66 carries, 323 yards, three TDs) in the six games he has played. Wilson (55 carries, 367 yards, TD) is the team’s leading rusher through 10 weeks.

But, with Carson healthy and ready to go this week, and Hyde coming off his best performance of the season (14 carries, 79 yards, TD against Arizona) there’s reason for Carroll’s optimism when watching his running backs practice.

Together, Carson and Hyde account for nearly half of Seattle’s rushing yards this season — Hyde has 45 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns in five games — and when they have played, have averaged 4.9 and 4.5 yards per carry, respectively.

The Seahawks also haven’t lost a game when their top two backs have both been healthy.

“For the first time we saw Chris and Carlos out there together in some time,” Carroll said. “That’s great to see. That makes it a really full (running backs) room. These guys have been battling. They’ve been competing all the way through. ... The attitude that Travis and DeeJay bring to that room, and their ability to sustain through the time here when those other guys were out, it was real admirable.

“It’s just a terrific group. Chad (Morton) does a great job with them. They’ve got great spirit. Practice like crazy when they go. And they’re all tough guys. So, it’s a great room. It’s a really, really big time room.”