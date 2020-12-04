Carlos Dunlap, Tre Flowers, Brandon Shell miss only full Seahawks practice for Giants game

Their Monday night win wasn’t all good for the Seahawks.

Revitalizing pass rusher Carlos Dunlap and starting cornerback Tre Flowers missed practice Thursday. It was the shorter week’s only truly full workout before Seattle’s home game against the NFC East-leading New York Giants (4-7).

The Seahawks had a walkthrough practice Wednesday, a little over 24 hours after their return home from an all-night flight back from Pennsylvania. They have their typical, lighter practice Friday and their day-before walk-through on Saturday.

Dunlap has 3 1/2 sacks in four games since debuting for the Seahawks following his trade from Cincinnati. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end’s most recent sack for Seattle came in its 23-16 victory at Philadelphia Monday night. He sprained his foot late in that game, while playing 38 of 71 defensive snaps.

Dunlap has made the entire defensive line better for the Seahawks. Jarran Reed had three sacks in two years before Dunlap arrived. He’s got 3 1/2 sacks in his four games next to Dunlap. Fellow tackle Poona Ford had a half sack for his entire career until Dunlap joined the team. Ford has two sacks in the last three games.

Seattle has gone from the bottom of the NFL with 12 sacks through seven games to having the fifth-most in the league. They’ve dropped quarterbacks 19 times in the four games Dunlap’s played for them.

So, yes, his health is a Seahawks concern against 34-year-old fill-in quarterback Colt McCoy and the Giants on Sunday.

Coach Pete Carroll didn’t sound alarmed talking about Dunlap’s injury Wednesday.

“He’s got a sore foot. There’s a little something going on, but nothing serious,” Carroll said. “And so we just need to see how he goes and handles the week.

“I can’t tell you how he’ll be on game day yet, but we’re hopeful and he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play.”

Flowers is starting because Quinton Dunbar is on injured reserve with a knee injury for a minimum of one more week beyond this one. He strained his hamstring playing all 71 plays on defense in Philadelphia.

Starting right tackle Brandon Shell remains out for a second straight week. He got a high-ankle sprain during the Seahawks’ home win over Arizona Nov. 19.

Chris Carson was limited in practice. Carroll said Wednesday his lead running back’s previously sprained foot that kept him out four games was sore from his return game against the Eagles. He gained 41 yards on eight carries with a bulldozing touchdown run of 16 yards.

“Should be fine for the ball game (against the Giants),” Carroll said.

Play caller Brian Schottenheimer said “it was terrific” having Carson back in his offense. Carson gives it back its ruggedness for the first time in more than a month.

Schottenheimer fed Carson the ball right away in Philadelphia with swing passes from Russell Wilson on Seattle’s first two offensive plays. That’s how eager he is to have Carson back as a central part of the offense for the 8-3 NFC West leaders’ push to the playoffs.

“He’s just such a strong finisher...and that ignites a group, ignites the team,” Schottenheimer said. “It was awesome to have him back.”

Now he’ll challenge a strength of the Giants: their run defense that is among the league’s stingiest. New York ranks fifth in the NFL allowing just 95 yards rushing per game.

“They are really big inside,” Schottenheimer said. “Linebackers do a really good job of dissecting runs. (Former Packers middle linebacker) Blake Martinez is really good football player.

“So, another good challenge.”

And likely without Shell blocking at right tackle.

Cedric Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Bengals, made his first start since 2017 at Philadelphia replacing Shell. Ogbuehi struggled against the Eagles’ strong defensive front.

Jamarco Jones, drafted as a left tackle out of Ohio State but who has backed up more at guard recently, could go back to tackle Sunday with Shell likely to be out again.

“I thought Cedric, he did a good job. That’s a tough match-up,” Schottenheimer said of the Eagles’ front.

“Brandon’s a hell of a player,” Schottenheimer said of Seattle’s free-agent pickup from the Jets this offseason to replace Germain Ifedi. “He’s so consistent. Quiet as can be.

“He addressed the unit two weeks ago, I guess (it was), and did a magnificent job. He’s very soft-spoken, very quiet. But unbelievable size. So when he’s pass protecting he sets a really firm edge. Really good in the run game.

“But there’s a quiet confidence in the way he plays the game.”

