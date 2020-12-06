Carlos Dunlap active on injured foot, top two right tackles out for Seahawks vs. Giants

An injury wasn’t keeping Carlos Dunlap from resuming his revitalization of the Seahawks’ pass rush.

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end was active for his fifth Seattle game Sunday since his trade from Cincinnati. He was trying to give it a go for the Seahawks’ home game against the New York Giants despite a sprained foot.

Dunlap did not practice in the shorter week between the Seahawks’ win at Philadelphia Monday night and Sunday’s game. He worked on a side field with a trainer on his pass-rush moves at the start of practice Friday.

Key pass rusher Carlos Dunlap working his sprained foot through drills on a side field at the start of #Seahawks practice. SEA lists him as questionable to play Sunday vs Giants. Looked today like he’s going to try. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/kVSFzdpVwH — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 4, 2020

Dunlap entered Sunday with 3 1/2 sacks in his first four Seahawks games. His sack of Kyler Murray on fourth and 10 with 35 seconds left and Arizona in Seattle territory sealed the Seahawks’ key win over the Cardinals late last month.

Seattle had 19 sacks in the four games Dunlap had played since the trade in late October. They had 12 in the first seven games this season without him.

Carlos Dunlap (43, foreground, active on a sprained foot) sort-of joins #Seahawks’ weekly pregame pogo-sticking before they host Giants. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/4MYwIoWuUA — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 6, 2020

The Seahawks’ top two right tackles were out injured Sunday. Brandon Shell missed his second consecutive game with a high-ankle sprain. Cedric Ogbuehi, who started for Shell in the previous game at Philadelphia for his first start since 2017, was inactive Sunday. He had ice on his right calf at the start of Friday’s practice, a new injury.

Cedric Ogbuehi having ice on his right calf watching practice Sunday hinted he’d be inactive today. He is.



Brandon Shell also out. Jamarco Jones, Chad Wheeler options are RT today for #Seahawks @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/JldjI5iYke — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 6, 2020

That left Jamarco Jones, a left tackle at Ohio State who’s been a backup guard lately for Seattle, as the starting right tackle with Chad Wheeler the backup there against the Giants.

Jamarco Jones (73) and fellow tackle Duane Brown during Seahawks pregame warmups before Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at Lumen Field in Seattle. Jones was poised to start at right tackle because starter Brandon Shell (ankle) and fill-in Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) were inactive. Joshua Bessex/The News Tribune

The Seahawks promoted Wheeler from their practice squad on Saturday for Sunday’s game. He is a former Giant. He had current Seahawks offensive-line coach as his position coach in New York a few years ago.

Seattle was already down to Plan C at cornerback, too. D.J. Reed was starting Sunday because Quinton Dunbar and, as of Saturday, Tre Flowers are on injured reserve with hamstring injuries.

Seattle’s other inactive were not surprises. Running back Travis Homer has an injured wrist, thumb and knee. Defensive end Jonathan Bullard and reserve guard Phil Haynes were also inactive.