Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison inactive with Bryan Mone up. Seahawks have a new starting blocker

Damon “Snacks” Harrison took his next official step toward exiting the Seahawks.

And the Seahawks lost a starting offensive linemen—yet got an encouraging replacement.

Seattle left Harrison inactive for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field, the Seahawks’ chance to win the NFC West. The 32-year-old former All-Pro defensive tackle confirmed earlier Sunday he was leaving the team that signed him in October.

He reportedly decided that after the Seahawks told him Saturday he wasn’t playing and younger Bryan Mone was, at defensive tackle.

Mike Iupati was inactive dealing with the nerve issue the 33-year-old veteran has had in his neck for the last year. That meant Jordan Simmons was starting for him at left guard again.

Simmons played most of Seattle’s previous game, its win at Washington that clinched a playoff spot.

Simmons’ first NFL start was at Los Angeles in 2018. The Seahawks ran for 273 yards on the Rams’ strong defensive front that day in the Memorial Coliseum. Seattle averaged 218 yards rushing in the three starts Simmons had that season as an injury fill-in.

#Seahawks’ weekly pogo-sticking, Carlos Dunlap doing I’m not sure what except making himself dizzy before they play the Rams with the NFC West title on the line. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/bM3xZk7bBP — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 27, 2020

The Seahawks releasing Harrison in the coming days coincides with the team putting Mone, seven years younger, back on the active roster Saturday. Harrison played in his first Seahawks game the week after Mone got a high-ankle sprain and went on injured reserve last month.

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen was active to play for the first time since he tore the plantar fascia in his foot. That appeared to be a possibly career-ending injury for the 35-year old Nov. 19.

The rest of the Seahawks’ inactive players Sunday were no surprise: rookie running back DeeJay Dallas (severely sprained ankle), reserve defensive end Jonathan Bullard, reserve safety Damarious Randall and rookie reserve tight end Colby Parkinson.