Pete Carroll talks to Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison, who tells Seahawks coach he’s done playing

“Snacks” time is over.

Damon Harrison has told Seahawks coach Pete Carroll he is done playing football.

The 32-year-old former All-Pro defensive tackle talked with Carroll Monday and informed him of his decision to walk away after 2 1/2 months with the team, Seattle’s coach said on his radio show with Seattle’s KIRO-AM radio Monday morning.

“He’s decided to stop playing. He’s done playing...he’s done,” Carroll said on 710 ESPN radio.

The coach said Harrison is in “good spirits” about his decision.

The Seahawks presumably will grant Harrison his release from his contract in the next day or two. Technically, he will go on league waivers for another team to be able to claim. But Carroll is saying Harrison indicated to him he doesn’t want to play anymore, at least not this season.

Harrison has seven children. He and his wife moved them from their Dallas-area home to Seattle when he signed in October. Carroll said his family considerations during a pandemic were a factor in his decision to be Says the former All-Pro DT is in good spirits about it.

“It’s seven of them....ages: 12, 10, 6, 3, 1-year-old twins—and a 5-month-old,” Harrison said last month.

“Lemme try to make sure I didn’t miss anybody...”

Whoa! Seven kids. Three of them under 18 months old.

That’s why Harrison decided Oct. 7, four games into the season, to sign with Seattle.

The 350-plus-pound, ninth-year veteran even agreed to go on the Seahawks’ practice squad and stay there for a month. That was to work back into football shape—he hadn’t played since December 2019, his last game for the Detroit Lions—and out of dad-chasing-kids-around-the-house shape.

“Well, honestly, it was being at home with my kids, full time, during the season, that kind of made me want to jump back out there a little bit,” he said.

He flashed a huge grin.

The other, more tangible football factor to Harrison leaving now, with the Seahawks having just clinched the NFC West title and a home playoff game with their win over the Rams Sunday: barring another injury at defensive tackle, Harrison wasn’t going to play much, if at all.

He made his decision to quit playing after the Seahawks activated Bryan Mone, seven years younger, from injured reserve to the active roster Saturday. Harrison began playing for Seattle last month the week after Mone got a high-ankle sprain and went on IR.

Mone played 26 of 75 snaps, more then one-third the defensive plays, against the Rams.

Harrison confirmed Sunday morning the Seahawks are releasing him.

“Didn’t want to but it’s time to,” Harrison wrote on his Twitter account early Sunday. “I came here to help and I’ve done that and now it’s time to move on. I came back this year to play and that’s all I want. Team is back healthy and playing really well..it’s my time to head out. Still all love and respect for the hawks!”

Harrison also posted on his Twitter account Sunday: “Nobody is doing me wrong lol the team is investing in their future as they should. Winning and preparing for the future at the same time is rare. If you know me you know I find meaning in EVERYTHING. I was supposed to be here for the time I was here for a lot of reasons.”