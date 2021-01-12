The duo remains intact: Seahawks extend contract of general manager John Schneider to 2027

John Schneider is back in lockstep with Pete Carroll leading the Seahawks.

Team chair Jody Allen announced Tuesday she extended Schneider’s contract to remain Seattle’s general manager through the 2027 draft.

In November, an NFL source confirmed to The News Tribune the Seahawks had extended Carroll’s contract to remain their coach through at least through 2025.

So Carroll and Schneider will for at least the next five seasons remain under contract together to run the franchise they’ve led from January 2010 to the greatest run of sustained success in team history.

“I am pleased to announce that we have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider through the 2027 draft,” Allen said in a statement the Seahawks released Tuesday morning. “For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue.”

The Seahawks this season made the playoffs for the ninth time in Carroll’s and Schneider’s 11 years together. This season was their fifth NFC West title.

This run has included back-to-back Super Bowls, including Seattle’s only NFL championship at the end of the 2013 season.

Seahawks vice chair Bert Kolde on Twitter called Schneider’s extension “super exciting news for all 12s.”

The Seahawks hired Carroll from USC to be its new coach and executive vice president in January 2010. Weeks later, they hired Schneider from the Green Bay Packers’ personnel office to be a first-time general manager.

That’s worked out OK.

“I think it is the key relationship in this whole 10 years,” Carroll said last year.

“From the time he got back here, we made a commitment that we were going to help each other be the best we can possibly be. I said, ‘I’m going to try to make you the best general manager in professional sports and I’ll do everything to support you and all that.’ ... We’re going to stay together. We’re going to figure it out. We’re going to work together.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, talks with general manager John Schneider before the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP

“It’s been a blast,” Carroll said. “John’s been so much fun. John is so creative. He’s a real competitor. He loves to go for it. As you’ve seen over the years, we’ve taken those kinds of shots and we’ve never backed off from that kind of thinking. The constant competitiveness about him has kept us in so many situations that just all of the sudden, they blossom into something good for us.”