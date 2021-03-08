Source confirms to TNT Seahawks releasing Carlos Dunlap. They now have cap space to shop

The Seahawks have found much-needed salary-cap space—but cutting a piece they really needed last season.

An NFL source confirmed to The News Tribune Monday morning Seattle is releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap. The move saves the team $14.07 million against the 2021 salary cap—and it keeps the agreement the Seahawks had with him when they traded with Cincinnati for him in October.

Dunlap, 32, was to be entering the final, non-guaranteed year of the contract the Seahawks inherited from the Bengals. Seattle general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll agreed then to let Dunlap shop in free agency this month if they and Dunlap could not agree on a re-worked contract at a better cap charge than the $14 million.

The Seahawks entered this week with $4 million available to spend under the expected salary cap of $180 million. The league has yet to official set the cap limit for each team for 2021. The league year is to begin March 15.

Monday’s move allows for the possibility the Seahawks could sign back the pass rusher who revitalized the defense when he began playing for them in the middle of last season, at a more team-friendly cap charge for 2021.

More to recent hullabaloo, cutting Dunlap puts the Seahawks in play to potentially sign a top veteran offensive lineman such as All-Pro center Corey Linsley. Linsley has said he expects to be released soon by the Green Bay Packers for cap reasons.

Signing him would make recently venting franchise quarterback Russell Wilson happy.

