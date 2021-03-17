Help for Russell Wilson: Seahawks get guard Gabe Jackson from Raiders for 5th-round pick

The Seahawks are acquiring veteran starting guard Gabe Jackson from the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round choice in next month’s draft.

The Seahawks are addressing Russell Wilson’s loud, very public frustration with their offense.

Seattle is acquiring veteran guard Gabe Jackson from the Las Vegas Raiders, per multiple reports including from ESPN.

The cost? Seattle’s fifth-round choice in next month’s draft—one of only four the Seahawks owned for this year.

Jackson turns 29 in July. He has two years and $19.2 million--all not guaranteed--remaining on the five-year, $56 million the Seahawks are inheriting from the Raiders. He brings to Seattle a salary-cap charge of $9.6 million for this year.

The Raiders were believed to have recently asked Jackson to take a pay cut.

Now, the Seahawks at least are giving Las Vegas something for Jackson instead of just releasing him.

Wilson told Seattle reporters in January “I am frustrated with getting hit too much.” The $140 million franchise quarterback pointed out he’s been sacked 394 times in his Seahawks career, the most in NFL history for a QB in the first nine seasons of a career.

The Seahawks have openings at left guard with Mike Iupati retiring and center, with Ethan Pocic now a free agent.

Jackson was the Raiders’ starting left guard his first two seasons, as their third-round draft choice from 2014. Then the team signed Kelechi Osemele to a $60 million deal in 2016 to play left guard. That’s when Jackson moved to right guard. He’s started the last five seasons there.

Seattle drafted Damien Lewis in the third round last year to be its starting right guard. He was that from day one of last preseason.

Jackson was injured in the preseason of 2019 and missed five games that year. With his new contract, many around the Raiders thought the team might release him after that year. But he stayed and rebounded in 2020 with one of his better seasons. He started all 16 games for the Raiders for the first time since 2016.

The Seahawks cleared the way for Jackson to start at left guard in 2021 earlier Wednesday when they declined to give a tender offer to restricted free agent Jordan Simmons. That made Seattle’s injury fill-in starter at guard an unrestricted free agent.

An hour before news of the Jackson trade broke, former Rams tight end Gerald Everett announced he was signing with the Seahawks. His is a $6 million, one-year contract.