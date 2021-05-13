A Russell Wilson-themed intrigue rating for each of Seahawks’ 17 games this season

The Seahawks’ biggest schedule in team history is one Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Duane Brown and fellow veteran players ought to love.

Seattle’s first 17-game season in 2021 has five prime-time games. That is one fewer than the NFL maximum this year. This is the 10th consecutive season the Seahawks have been scheduled for at least four national, showcase night games. That stretch of league marquee status began in Wilson’s rookie season of 2012.

The Seahawks’ bye week is in the optimal spot: at the exact midpoint of the season. Seattle’s is in week nine, Nov. 7, of the new, expanded, 18-week regular season. The Seahawks’ last midpoint bye was in 2015.

Plus, Wilson and his fellow veterans with kids no doubt noticed when the league announced the full 2021 schedule on Wednesday that they have games on Christmas and New Year’s weekend back to back—both at home. They host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 26, and the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Jan. 2, at Lumen Field.

So they are home for the holidays. That’s never bad.

Here is the Seahawks’ 2021 schedule, rated by intrigue on a one-to-five scale of “Hey, Seattles.” That’s in honor of Wilson’s unforgettable way he announced his record $140 million contract extension with the team in the spring of 2019: from his bed, next to his wife Ciara, with a gravelly “Hey, Seattle, we got a deal!”

Seahawks’ 2021 schedule (all times Pacific; subject to NFL flex scheduling)

Sunday, Sept. 12 at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., Fox

Fourth time in five years Seattle begins on the road. Wilson vs. new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz for the sixth time. It will be Wentz’s first game for Indianapolis. Wilson is 5-0 against him. The Seahawks sacked the Eagles’ Wentz 15 times in this five games. It was really 4 1/4, because Jadeveon Clowney knockeed Wentz out of the NFC wild-card playoff game in Philadelphia in January 2020 with a hit in the first quarter. The Seahawks are 10-1 in their last 11 games that began at 10 a.m. Seattle time.

Intrigue rating: 3 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Sept. 19 TENNESSEE, 1:25 p.m., CBS

the first time in two years fans will be inside Lumen Field for a Seahawks game. How many? Washington and King County authorities—and the number of us who get vaccinated by September—will determine that. Third year in a row Seattle’s first home game is against an AFC team. It’s a rugged one. The defending AFC South-champions versus the defending NFC West champions. Derrick Henry, 2,027 yards rushing and 17-touchdowns in 2020, versus Wagner, Carlos Dunlap and Seattle’s defense.

Intrigue rating: 3 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Sept. 26 at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., Fox

Fourth year in a row the Seahawks play the Vikings. But the first time since 2015 they are playing at Minnesota. That last time was at the University of Minnesota, before the Vikings’ new palace-ship stadium got built.

Intrigue rating: 2 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Oct. 3, at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m., Fox

The first division game is on the road to begin October. Will it be Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance at quarterback for the 49ers by this game. My McClatchey colleague Chris Biderman says it may be Lance, the third-overall pick in last month’s draft from North Dakota State.

Intrigue rating: 3 1/2 “Hey Seattles”

Thursday, Oct. 7 LOS ANGELES RAMS, 5:20 p.m., Fox

Will former Rams pass game coordinator and tight ends coach Shane Waldron be better calling plays against Aaron Donald and L.A.’s defense? That’s why Pete Carroll and the Seahawks hired Waldron to be a first-time NFL play caller in January.

It’s a rematch of January’s playoff game at Lumen Field won decisively by the Rams. Los Angeles’ starting quarterback that day? John Wolford. Barring injury, it’s going to be ex-Lion Matthew Stafford in his first Rams-Seahawks game.

Wilson, Carroll and Seattle still won’t get back to the Super Bowl until they figure out how to consistently move the ball against the Rams twice this season inside the division. Measuring stick number one here.

Intrigue rating: 4 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Second time in three years the Seahawks play the Steelers where the three rivers meet. The NFL created this one for this year: the NFC West is playing the AFC North, one from last season versus one, two versus two... This matchup of division champions from 2020 is fittingly in primetime, on Sunday nIght. It is likely to be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays the Seahawks. The last time he did, he got a season-ending elbow injury in September 2019, and Seattle won in Pittsburgh.

This is going to be good.

Intrigue rating: 5 “Hey Seattles”

Monday, Oct. 25 NEW ORLEANS, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

No more Drew Brees for the Saints. He’s retired. Is New Orleans going to start ex-Buccaneer Jameis Winston in this one? Taysom Hill? Trevor Siemian? The Saints are also living through salary-cap hell and may be in for a sudden dropoff and rebuild. This game, though on a Monday night, isn’t nearly as glamorous as it’s been for the last decade.

Intrigue rating: 2 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Oct. 31 JACKSONVILLE, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Urban Meyer bringing rookie first-overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence, ex-Seahawks Shaquill Griffin and Carlos Hyde and the Jagurars to Seattle feels like one that will be bigger two years from now. Or four years later, when these teams play next in Florida. Wilson may or may not be in Seattle then. He is now.

Intrigue rating: 2 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Nov. 7 Bye

They aren’t going to lose, guaranteed. They aren’t going to win, either, guaranteed.

Intrigue rating: 0 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Nov. 14 at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., CBS

All drama from the offseason and what he wants and what the Packers want will be over by the time Aaron Rodgers faces Wilson yet again. Wilson is 3-3 versus Rodgers in the regular season. But Green Bay is where Seattle seasons have gone to die in the playoffs.

CBS—and likely Jim Nantz and Tony Romo—get from Fox one of the better NFC series over the last decade, at Lambeau Field, at one of the better games inside the conference of 2021.

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 27-17. Mike Roemer Associated Press

Intrigue rating: 5 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Nov. 21 ARIZONA, 1:25 p.m., Fox

Kyler Murray has more weapons, including former Steelers top rusher James Conner, and the Cardinals is reloaded with J.J. Watt in from Houston. The Cardinals have been a problem for Seattle for years. They will remain one this year, and in this game.

Intrigue rating: 4 “Hey Seattles”

Monday, Nov. 29 at Washington, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

The Football Team will have a new quarterback for the fifth consecutive season this year. Ryan Fitzpatrick, age 76, is in from Miami. He’s on track to be the 10th different QB to start a game for Washington the last four years.

Wilson throwing quickly to stymie Montez Sweat and Washington’s crazy-good pass rush again, as Seattle did in winning in Landover, Maryland, in December last season, will be the Seahawks’ key in this one.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrating his touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Hollister (86) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh AP

Intrigue rating: 2 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Dec. 5 SAN FRANCISCO, 5:20 p.m., NBC

The 49ers in Seattle for another Sunday night NBC showcase. The last time: the NFC West title game at the end of the 2019 season. Lance may have locked down the starting job by now, or Garoppolo will be earning his $24 million for 2021 playing and not watching the rookie.

Intrigue rating: 4 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Dec. 12 at Houston, 10 a.m., Fox

Deshaun Watson is so far from sure to be starting for the Texans amid all his legal problems from throughout this offseason. Watt is gone. This is going to be a different Texans team this season. Way different. And not way better.

Intrigue rating: 1 “Hey Seattle”

Sunday, Dec. 19 at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., Fox

Down to Inglewood for the Seahawks’ first time playing in the palatial SoFi Stadium with fans inside it. The Super Bowl will be played there at the end of this season. Stafford is in to replace Jared Goff and get the Rams to a Super Bowl home game. The Seahawks are the team that is most in L.A.’s way.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by two against the Los Angeles Rams defenders during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Jae C. Hong AP

Intrigue rating: 5 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Dec. 26 CHICAGO, 1:05 p.m., Fox

No, the Bears don’t have Russell Wilson as their quarterback. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. Andy Dalton, and his $10 million for this year? It should be parked on the bench watching rookie Justin Fields by the time Chicago gets to Seattle on Christmas.

The day after Christmas and a roaring and (hopefully, pandemic faded) packed Lumen Field raise the intrigue of this one.

Intrigue rating: 4 “Hey Seattles”

Sunday, Jan. 2 DETROIT, 1:25 p.m., Fox

Goff a Lion? That’s the only intrigue the day after New Years. That and what Seattle hopes is playoff positioning and a division title still at stake.

Intrigue rating: 2 “Hey Seattles”

Seattle Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier hits Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL wildcard playoff game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Joshua Bessex jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Sunday, Jan. 9 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m. Fox

The Cardinals have rebuilt quickly with so much talent around Murray. Wouldn’t be shocked if this rematch in the desert decides the NFC West.

Intrigue rating: 5 “Hey Seattles”

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) eludes the reach of Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri AP

To recap:

Don’t miss: at Pittsburgh, at L.A. Rams, at Arizona, at Green Bay

Far-above-average quality matchup: vs. Rams, vs. Arizona, vs. San Francisco, vs. Chicago

Good stuff, Maynard: at Indianapolis, vs. Tennessee, at San Francisco

Watch, but you’ve been warned: at Minnesota, vs. Jacksonville, vs. New Orleans, at Washington, vs. Detroit

Ripoff to charge NFL prices: at Houston