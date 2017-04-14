Events for the week ahead: Norway Day, Brian McKnight, Alec Baldwin, jazz music and more

Saturday
‘Jersey Boys’ alums at the Pantages
Bringing the rapport of a modern day Rat Pack, Under the Street Lamp has become a new favorite vocal group. Performing from the American radio songbook, the quartet is composed of recent leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning musical “Jersey Boys.” See them live in a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $29, $49, $69, $85 and are available at 253-591-5894 or broadwaycenter.org.
Saturday
All things Norwegian in Lacey
Delve into the world of lefse, fjord horses, elk hounds and everything Norwegian at the annual Norway Day at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road, Lacey. There will be plenty to see and do, including learning about Norwegian history, genealogy and, of course, traditional food. It is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 adults, free for children younger than 12 with paid adult. For more information, call 360-923-1242.
Friday (April 14)
Humanity on the move
As part of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series, David Fenner, former assistant vice provost for international education at the University of Washington, will present “The Long Haul: Stories of Human Migration.” He will explore the push-and-pull factor that causes human migration around the world. The free talk is at 2 p.m. Friday (April 14) at the Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier St. For more information, call 253-584-4133.
Friday (April 14)
A man of many musical talents
Brian McKnight is not only a singer-songwriter, arranger and producer, but he also plays eight instruments including piano, guitar, bass guitar, trombone, tube and trumpet. With a career spanning more than 25 years, he is best known for his album “Anytime” that was nominated for a Grammy. See him live in concert at 8:30 p.m. Friday (April 14) at the Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. Tickets are $40-$95 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Sunday
Melding rock ‘n’ roll with country
Based out of Denver, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts have developed a sound all their own with a hard-hitting rock ‘n’ roll attitude with a classic country sound. They have garnered the Entertainer of the Year 2016 by the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame, Best Band 2016 by Bandsmash, Chapungu Sculpture Park, Loveland and Best Country Band 2015 by Westword Music Showcase Awards. On tour to promote their new album, “Shovel Full of Coal,” the band will be at The Valley, 1206 Puyallup Ave., Tacoma, for an 8 p.m. show Sunday. Go to tinyurl.com/lut82ps for more information.
Wednesday
Grammy-winning saxophonist at PLU
Three-time Grammy winner saxophonist Jeff Coffin will join the Pacific Lutheran University Jazz Ensemble and Rogers High School Jazz Band in a free concert Wednesday. In addition to having his own band, Coffin performs with the Dave Matthews Band. The 8 p.m. show will be in the Karen Hille Phillips Center for Performing Arts on the PLU campus.
Monday
Big Easy jazz band coming to Seattle
With its roots firmly grounded in the music of New Orleans, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band derives its name from the venerable music venue in the French Quarter. With a career that started in 1963, the band has traveled worldwide spreading the tradition of New Orleans jazz. See the band in an 8 p.m. show Monday at The Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St., Seattle. Tickets are $33.50 and are available at stgpresents.org.
Saturday-Sunday
Festival will focus on children
Based on promoting peace and friendship, the International Children’s Friendship Festival brings performances, exhibits, children’s forums and art showcase to the Seattle Center for two days of family-friendly fun. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Go to seattlecenter.com for more information.
Comments