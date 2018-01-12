Events for the week ahead: Monster trucks at Tacoma Dome, Winter Cluster Dog Show in Puyallup, Martin Luther King Jr. community celebrations and more

Californian ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES

The OneWheel Plus XR, the latest electric ridable device from Californian company Future Motion, looks a bit like an electric skateboard, but has just one large rubber wheel in the middle. It was on display this week at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. This version has a range of 12 to 18 miles on a full charge. The original idea behind the device was to bring the feeling of snowboarding to the streets. The $1,799 device will be available for order worldwide this year.