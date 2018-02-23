Events for the week ahead: Karshner Museum free event, Women’s Show, Tacoma Concert Band, City of Destiny Film Festival and more

Friday (Feb. 23)
Explore the human stories of migration at free community event
Examining the migration, movement of human groups, immigration and refugees, the Karshner Museum, 309 Fourth St. NE, Puyallup, presents “Art, Theatre & Music of the Human Journey.” The free community events will share stories and perspectives, a theater production, art show, live music by The Trio Guadalevin and guest speaker David Fenner. He will present “The Long Haul: A Story of Human Migration” in a 7:15 p.m. talk. It’s a full evening of entertainment and education for the whole family. It is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Call 253-841-8748 or go online to tinyurl.com/y87cnbbf for more information.
Friday (Feb. 23)
Adults only fun at Tacoma Art Museum’s “Unframed” Fourth Fridays
It’s a night just for adults at “Unframed” Fourth Fridays at the Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Leave all the kids at home and join other 21and over friends to explore five new exhibitions with a Instagram Scavenger Hunt, enjoy music and have fun. It is 6-10 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10, $5 members and they are available online or at the door; 253-272-4258, tacomaartmusuem.org.
Saturday
Rhapsody in Blue with the Tacoma Concert Band
Billed as the Northwest’s premier symphonic band, the Tacoma Concert Band will perform its “Winter Celebration” concert at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. The performance will feature guest pianist Duane Hulbert performing George Gershwin’s ever-popular “Rhapsody in Blue.” Come out for the 7:30 p.m. concert with tickets from $18-$36. They are available by phone or online; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Sunday
Vivaldi and Piazzolla featured in NW Sinfonietta concert
Inspired by the changing seasons, the Northwest Sinfonietta Presents “Four Seasons” highlighting the talents of co-concertmasters, Brittany Boulding and Denise Dillenbeck. Works by Vivaldi and Piazzolla will be performed in the 2 p.m. concert Sunday at Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup. Tickets are $10-$40 and available online at tinyurl.com/yb7a23h5.
Friday (Feb. 23) — Sunday
Three days of great independent films at Destiny City Film Festival
Showcasing the best independent films from the Pacific Northwest and beyond, the Destiny City Film Festival returns to the Blue Mouse Theatre, 2611 N. Proctor St., Tacoma. The three-day festival will include high-quality film programming for all ages and demographics, a free screenwriting panel, filmmaker Q&As plus free family films and more film fun. It begins with the first screening at 7 p.m. followed by an opening night party Friday and will continue through 6:30 p.m. Sunday with a closing night party. Tickets range from $6-$60. Go to DestinyCityFilmFestival.com for all the details.
Saturday —Sunday
So Northwest Womens Show is all about female power
Going strong for 30 years, the So Northwest Womens Show has moved south to the Tacoma Dome this weekend. It’s a great event to bring your girlfriends, mothers or duahgters for a day full of fashion, fun, freebies and guest celebrities including Karina Smirnoff, Tony Dovolani, Michelle Stafford, Liana Werner-Gray and India Gants to name a few. Ccome out and meet the KOMO news staff. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 per day or $25 for a weekend pass. Go to nwwomensshow.com for a complete schedule of events.
Saturday
Free Dental Health Day at South Hill Mall
In its 27th year the Pierce County Dental Society’s Annual Children’s Dental Health Day returns to the South Hill Mall, 3500 S. Meridian, Puyallup. Celebrating Dental Health Month, children from ages infant to 18-years-old and their families will receive free dental screenings, free fluoride varnish applications, free mouth guards and free dental supplies. There will be fun kid-friendly activities including face painting from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s free and open to the public.
Friday (Feb. 23) — March 3
One-man play on the life of Thurgood Marshall at Theatre on the Square
The award-winning, one-man play “Thurgood” is brought to the stage in a local production starring Eric Clausell and directed by Brett Carr. Telling the story of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in the first person, it is a poignant and inspiring play. It’s playing at the Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma, with showtimes of 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday plus 7:30 p.m. March 1-2 and 3 and 7:30 p.m. March 3. Tickets are $14-$24 and $44 and are available by phone or online; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
