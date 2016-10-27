Critic’s Picks: 4 don’t-miss arts events this weekend

Foundation of Art show
Every year, the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation gives the prestigious Foundation of Art award to a Pierce County artist who’s achieved excellence and gives back to the community. This year, the recipient will be pen-and-ink artist Sean Alexander, but all 16 nominees are in the current exhibit in the Spaceworks gallery.
1-5 p.m. through Monday. Free. 950 Pacific Ave., Tacoma (entrance on South 11th Street). gtcf.org.
‘A Piece of My Heart’
“A Piece of My Heart” is the story of the Vietnam War as told by six women who served: three nurses, a military intelligence officer, an entertainer and a Red Cross volunteer. All are true stories, compiled into play form by Shirley Lauro and mounted by Dukesbay Theater.
7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 13. $15, includes coffee and treats. Dukesbay Theater, Merlino Building (upstairs), 508 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. dukesbayheart.bpt.me.
Chad and Jeremy at Immanuel
British Invasion duo Chad and Jeremy do the last show of their last tour at Immanuel Presbyterian as a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity in Guatemala. The duo has been performing for more than 40 years.
7 p.m. Sunday. Donations taken. Immanuel Presbyterian, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. ipctacoma.org.
‘Calligraffiti’ art of el_Seed
Acclaimed French-Tunisian artist el_Seed, who paints messages of peace in supersize Islamic calligraphy on walls, bridges and public spaces, is now on view in Tacoma. Part of Matter Gallery’s three-part series Art without Borders, the show includes photos, videos and TED Talk transcripts of the artist’s groundbreaking work, such as a mural on the sides of 50 buildings in Cairo, only seen in completeness from a nearby mountaintop.
Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment. Free. 821 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. mattertacoma.com.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments